 Tow truck driver critically injured in hit-and-run on I-40 - Albuquerque Journal

Tow truck driver critically injured in hit-and-run on I-40

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A tow truck driver was cleaning up a crash on foot when he was struck by a driver that fled the scene on Friday morning on Interstate 40 near Tramway.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said the tow truck driver is in critical condition and the driver that struck him has not been found.

She said officers were called around 9:20 a.m. to the incident on I-40 just east of Tramway. Atkins said investigators learned a driver had passed the tow truck before they “swerved into the driver,” who was on foot.

“This investigation remains ongoing,” she said.


