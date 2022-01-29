Sports Speak Up! Angst over the Lobo women’s Thursday loss at UNLV

MOUNTAIN WEST Conference officials once again changed a UNM basketball game’s outcome by altering the technical foul chest-bump call on UNLV and did not acknowledge the timeout signaled by the Lobos. Will conference administrators comment on it? Of course not. And coach Mike Bradbury not showing up for his postgame radio show to explain what took place for all the Lobo fans listening was disappointing, too. The UNLV women play their home games in Cox Pavilion. Hopefully the MWC Championship game will be contested between these two teams in the Thomas & Mack Center. Advantage UNM at the “Pit West.”

— Bad Tempered Lobo Fan

WHAT WAS Coach Bradbury thinking? Paula Reus will be a good player, but senior Antonia Anderson needs to be in the UNLV game for the last possession. Further, the other 4 seniors in the game should have known to call a timeout when they saw Reus in trouble. Put this loss on Bradbury not having his team prepared.

— DS

I SEE WHERE Adam Schenk is on top the leaderboard at the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament. Schenk is just not a good name to have if you are a golfer. Same goes for golf pro Jason Dufner.

— Bob, UNM Area

I always have thought the same about baseball pitchers Bob Walk and Grant Balfour. — Randy, Journal