 Combat sports: Borg wins; Madrid on main card - Albuquerque Journal

Combat sports: Borg wins; Madrid on main card

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

In Miami, Albuquerque MMA bantamweight Ray Borg (15-5) defeated Cody Gibson (18-8) by unanimous decision on Friday on an Eagle FC card. The official scorecards read 29-28, 29-28 and 29-27.

Borg has won four of his last five fights and is 2-0 since his release by the UFC after several times failing to make weight.

BOXING: Saturday’s four-round welterweight bout between Albuquerque’s Xavier Madrid and Cleveland’s Delante “Tiger” Johnson, a 2021 U.S. Olympian, has been elevated to the main card on a Top Rank, Inc., show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The card will be televised on ESPN and streamed on espn+, starting at 8 p.m.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Combat sports: Borg wins; Madrid on main card
Blogs
In Miami, Albuquerque MMA bantamweight Ray ... In Miami, Albuquerque MMA bantamweight Ray Borg (15-5) defeated Cody Gibson (18-8) by unanimous decision on Friday on an Eagle FC card. The official ...
2
Downshift Brewing Company Outpost 1706 brings beer, cocktails to ...
Blogs
The taproom is located upstairs in ... The taproom is located upstairs in the Plaza Don Luis at 301 Romero Street NW.
3
'Oppenheimer' to film in New Mexico this year
ABQnews Seeker
Casting calls start this weekend in ... Casting calls start this weekend in Santa Fe and Los Alamos
4
Albuquerque-based filmmaker is back at the Sundance Film Festival
Blogs
'Long Line of Ladies' follows a ... 'Long Line of Ladies' follows a girl and her community as they prepare for her Ihuk flower dance, a girl's coming-of-age ceremony celebrating her ...
5
Emptying the Notebook: Even hurt, Fresno State's star was ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, stats, ... Here are some extra notes, stats, observations and other odds & ends I emptied out of the old notebook after Tuesday's Lobo hoops game ...
6
Emptying the Notebook: Lobo Allen-Tovar steps up at Wyoming
ABQnews Seeker
Some extra notes, stats, quotes and ... Some extra notes, stats, quotes and whatever else I could to empty out of the old notebook after UNM's close loss at Wyoming
7
COVID tests out there ... somewhere
ABQnews Seeker
Testing shortages are unnerving the public Testing shortages are unnerving the public
8
NMSU cantina-style restaurant wins national college dining award
Blogs
New Mexico State University has reopened ... New Mexico State University has reopened a space where students, staff and town residents can all ga ...
9
Las Cruces film productions roar into 2022 with over ...
Blogs
In February, Jonathon Sepp will hit ... In February, Jonathon Sepp will hit the five-year mark at Film Las Cruces.In that time ...