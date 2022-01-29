Combat sports: Borg wins; Madrid on main card

In Miami, Albuquerque MMA bantamweight Ray Borg (15-5) defeated Cody Gibson (18-8) by unanimous decision on Friday on an Eagle FC card. The official scorecards read 29-28, 29-28 and 29-27.

Borg has won four of his last five fights and is 2-0 since his release by the UFC after several times failing to make weight.

BOXING: Saturday’s four-round welterweight bout between Albuquerque’s Xavier Madrid and Cleveland’s Delante “Tiger” Johnson, a 2021 U.S. Olympian, has been elevated to the main card on a Top Rank, Inc., show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The card will be televised on ESPN and streamed on espn+, starting at 8 p.m.