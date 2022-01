A man was found dead outside an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque on Friday evening.

Albuquerque police spokesman Daren DeAguero said officers responded around 6:45 p.m. to reports of an unconscious man on the property of the Skyline Uptown Apartments near Lomas and Mountain.

“Officers arrived and discovered the lifeless male,” he said. “Homicide Detectives are headed to the scene to start their investigation.”