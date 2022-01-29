At long last, Lobos win a Mountain West game

The University of New Mexico defeated San Jose State 86-70 Friday night in Mountain West Conference men’s basketball at the Pit.

It was the first league win after seven defeats for the Lobos (8-13), who now will escape the league’s cellar. San Jose State falls to 7-12 and 0-7.

It also is the first Mountain West win for first-year Lobos coach Richard Pitino.

The Journal's Geoff Grammer is on the scene.