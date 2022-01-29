 At long last, Lobos win a Mountain West game - Albuquerque Journal

At long last, Lobos win a Mountain West game

By ABQJournal News Staff

The University of New Mexico defeated San Jose State 86-70 Friday night in Mountain West Conference men’s basketball at the Pit.

It was the first league win after seven defeats for the Lobos (8-13), who now will escape the league’s cellar. San Jose State falls to 7-12 and 0-7.

It also is the first Mountain West win for first-year Lobos coach Richard Pitino.

The Journal’s Geoff Grammer is on the scene. Check back here later and in Saturday’s Journal for his game report. Also look here on Saturday for Grammer’s online-only Emptying the Notebook feature.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
At long last, Lobos win a Mountain West game
College
The University of New Mexico defeated ... The University of New Mexico defeated San Jose State 86-70 Friday night in Mountain West Conference men's basketball at the Pit. It was the ...
2
Quick turnaround forces Lobo women to move past Thursday's ...
College
Nine down and nine to go ... Nine down and nine to go for the University of New Mexico women's basketball team.The ...
3
UNM athletes make the grade during 2021-22 first semester
College
University of New Mexico student-athletes recorded ... University of New Mexico student-athletes recorded a 3.29 overall grade-point average for the 2021 fall semester, marking the 27th straight semester that the Lobos ...
4
Rivalry or not, Saturday's Grand Canyon-New Mexico State matchup ...
College
Cole Baker will wake up early ... Cole Baker will wake up early for a Saturday. Once he gets out of bed at 8 a.m., the Grand Canyon University junior elementary ...
5
Friends Miles, Pitino desperate for wins when San Jose ...
ABQnews Seeker
With history in the Big Ten, ... With history in the Big Ten, Richard Pitino and Tim Miles are now leading rebuilds in the Mountain West.
6
UNLV hands Lobo women first loss in Mountain West
College
The ending didn't do this one ... The ending didn't do this one justice. The University of New Mexico and UNLV women's basketball teams battled, scratched and clawed through 39-plus intense ...
7
UNM coach Gonzales puts weight behind anti-discrimination bill
College
Danny Gonzales is in his third ... Danny Gonzales is in his third year as football head coach at the University of New Me ...
8
Lobo Choi is Mountain West men's golfer of the ...
College
New Mexico senior Sam Choi was ... New Mexico senior Sam Choi was named the Mountain West Men's Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Thursday. Choi was honored after a ...
9
Free throws no longer a weapon for Lobo men
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos have gone from national ... The Lobos have gone from national leaders at getting to the free throw line to well below the national average and can no longer ...