 Students encouraged to write about seniors - Albuquerque Journal

Students encouraged to write about seniors

By Journal Staff Report

First through fifth grade students who have been positively influenced by a senior citizen are encouraged to write about that person as part of an intergenerational essay contest, “A Senior I Know.”

bright spotThe contest, now in its 40th year, is sponsored by the Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs.

“So many older adults pass on values and wisdom to young children in our community and might not even realize it,” said Anna Sanchez, director of Senior Affairs. “This contest has helped build these relationships for the past 40 years and is enlightening on how important it is to continue these opportunities that bring generations together.”

It is open to all students in the Albuquerque Public Schools district boundaries, including parochial, private, charter or home-school students.

The contest submission deadline is Feb. 2. It will be judged by a committee of retired educators. The winning essays from each grade level will be recognized in May. Contest winners will receive prizes provided by various community sponsors.

The essay contest rules, drop off locations, submission form and judging criteria can be found at cabq.gov/seniors under the Youth Programs quick link.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Rio Rancho repeatedly denies records requests in child's death
ABQnews Seeker
City cites 'Children's Code'; son of ... City cites 'Children's Code'; son of Santa Fe officer was shot, killed
2
Dog's day in court proves elusive
ABQnews Seeker
Woman with history of animal abuse ... Woman with history of animal abuse escapes punishment – again
3
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas fake Trump electors
ABQnews Seeker
Two New Mexicans and 12 others ... Two New Mexicans and 12 others in 7 swing states falsely claimed Trump had won
4
Pueblo group: BLM not doing enough to protect sacred ...
ABQnews Seeker
Petroglyph graffiti incident spurs calls for ... Petroglyph graffiti incident spurs calls for better security
5
Students encouraged to write about seniors
ABQnews Seeker
Essay contest aims to strengthen the ... Essay contest aims to strengthen the bonds between generations
6
NM eyes Abiquiú Reservoir for vital emergency water storage
ABQnews Seeker
State owes some 42 billion gallons ... State owes some 42 billion gallons of water to other downstream users
7
Rep. Barreras resigns from NM House
ABQnews Seeker
She said the pressure and stress ... She said the pressure and stress of the job was affecting her mental health
8
Senate panel approves 'Second Chance' bill
ABQnews Seeker
Some 40 juvenile offenders may be ... Some 40 juvenile offenders may be eligible for parole when it goes into effect
9
Daily case numbers fall from record highs
ABQnews Seeker
But hospitalizations up slightly from last ... But hospitalizations up slightly from last week