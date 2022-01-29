Students encouraged to write about seniors

First through fifth grade students who have been positively influenced by a senior citizen are encouraged to write about that person as part of an intergenerational essay contest, “A Senior I Know.”

The contest, now in its 40th year, is sponsored by the Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs.

“So many older adults pass on values and wisdom to young children in our community and might not even realize it,” said Anna Sanchez, director of Senior Affairs. “This contest has helped build these relationships for the past 40 years and is enlightening on how important it is to continue these opportunities that bring generations together.”

It is open to all students in the Albuquerque Public Schools district boundaries, including parochial, private, charter or home-school students.

The contest submission deadline is Feb. 2. It will be judged by a committee of retired educators. The winning essays from each grade level will be recognized in May. Contest winners will receive prizes provided by various community sponsors.

The essay contest rules, drop off locations, submission form and judging criteria can be found at cabq.gov/seniors under the Youth Programs quick link.