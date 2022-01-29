 Man pleads guilty to 11th and 12th DWIs - Albuquerque Journal

Man pleads guilty to 11th and 12th DWIs

By / Associated Press

A 44-year-old Gallup man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to DWI and other charges in two cases that resulted in his 11th and 12th DWI convictions.

Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Maynard Miller pleaded guilty to DWI in each of the two latest cases and to one count each of driving while revoked (DWI related) and possession of a firearm by a felon.

As part of the pleas, Miller on Monday admitted in state District Court to having 10 prior DWI convictions in McKinley County dating back 24 years, the Gallup Independent reported.

Judge Robert Aragon said he felt both sympathy for Miller and relief that Miller would be off the streets.

“You’re lucky to be alive” Aragon told Miller. “Please try to deal with your disease.”

Due to his intoxication, Miller said he could not remember what happened during his two most recent drunken driving instances, both of which involved single-vehicle crashes, but he acknowledged that a jury could have found him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt based on the evidence in both cases.


