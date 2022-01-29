 Farmer-veteran training is headed to New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Farmer-veteran training is headed to New Mexico

By ABQJournal News Staff

A training designed to teach military veterans to farm is coming to New Mexico this spring.

The Montana-based nonprofit National Center for Appropriate Technology announced Wednesday that it is partnering with Holistic Management International to bring its Armed to Farm training to Albuquerque from March 28 through April 1.

Through the program, farmer-veterans will attend classroom sessions and travel to local farms and ranches for hands-on learning experiences.

Armed to Farm trainings include a blend of farm and ranch tours, hands-on activities, and interactive classroom instruction, according to a news release from NCAT.

According to the release, NCAT sustainable agriculture specialists will teach the sessions. Staff from HMI, USDA agencies and experienced crop and livestock producers will provide additional instruction.

This training is for military veterans in the Southwest, with preference given to those in New Mexico, according to the release. The number of participants will be limited. Spouses or farm partners are welcome as well but must submit a separate application.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 11. Anyone interested in applying may do so at www.armedtofarm.org/armed-to-farm-new-mexico.

NCAT will notify selected participants by Feb. 18.


