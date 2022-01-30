 U-Haul plans facility at Journal Center - Albuquerque Journal

U-Haul plans facility at Journal Center

By ABQJournal News Staff

U-Haul plans to build a retail, moving and self-storage facility at an undeveloped site in Journal Center, a project they expect will be completed by the end of next year, according to a news release.

The company, which acquired the parcel at 8200 Jefferson NE on Dec. 30, is planning to build a three-story facility with more than 700 climate-controlled self-storage units, outdoor drive-up storage buildings, a warehouse for portable storage containers, and covered storage/parking for RVs, boats and vehicles, the release said.

“The location is on the North I-25 corridor in the Journal Center business and industrial park, which is convenient for our customers,” said Tom Neill, U-Haul Company of Northern New Mexico president, in the release. “This area is lacking quality, affordable self-storage and we are looking to expand. We will build a store that will make the city proud.”

When completed, the company plans to hire at least 12 employees, the release said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

