U-Haul plans facility at Journal Center

U-Haul plans to build a retail, moving and self-storage facility at an undeveloped site in Journal Center, a project they expect will be completed by the end of next year, according to a news release.

The company, which acquired the parcel at 8200 Jefferson NE on Dec. 30, is planning to build a three-story facility with more than 700 climate-controlled self-storage units, outdoor drive-up storage buildings, a warehouse for portable storage containers, and covered storage/parking for RVs, boats and vehicles, the release said.

“The location is on the North I-25 corridor in the Journal Center business and industrial park, which is convenient for our customers,” said Tom Neill, U-Haul Company of Northern New Mexico president, in the release. “This area is lacking quality, affordable self-storage and we are looking to expand. We will build a store that will make the city proud.”

When completed, the company plans to hire at least 12 employees, the release said.