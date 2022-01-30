MFA launches resident housing survey

New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority is inviting New Mexico residents to complete a short, confidential, housing survey that will help identify and address housing needs across the state now through the end of February.

All eligible survey takers will be entered into ongoing drawings for the chance to win one of five $100 gift cards, according to a news release.

“The survey is designed to help us determine residents’ housing needs and solutions that would work best to address those needs,” said MFA Research and Development Manager Sonja Unrau in a statement. “The survey will also supplement quantitative data to provide us with a more complete picture of housing issues for both urban and rural areas of the state.”

This survey aims to help policy makers develop policies and frameworks to address the state’s housing needs.

The survey is available in both Spanish and English.

To participate, visit housingnm.org/advisory-committee-housing-strategy/resident-survey, or call 970-880-1415 to take it by phone.