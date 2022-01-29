Second act: New Mexico costumer opens rental business

Prev 1 of 4 Next

New Mexico’s film industry is booming and likely to only keep growing, but while the industry expands, some necessities, like easy-to-access costume rentals, remain elusive.

Opened in November at 6102 Jefferson NE, Southwest Costume Rentals intends to fill that gap.

Owned by longtime costumer Paula Rogers, Southwest Costume Rentals is designed as a one-stop-shop for productions in need of costume rentals and supplies.

Though the store primarily caters to film and stage productions, Rogers said her business also focuses on providing sewing classes to the public.

For Rogers, opening Southwest Costume Rentals is the culmination of more than two decades working in the film industry in costume departments — in fact, many of the costumes in her establishment can trace their origins to productions Rogers has worked on.

“I started collecting costumes and my collection got so big I decided I needed to do something with it,” she said.

Rogers said her collection steadily grew from several items to large storage trucks before moving into the warehouse space.

Currently, Rogers said she has more than 10,000 items available to rent and is adding inventory every day.

Most of the stock is made up of modern dress multiples, uniforms and period pieces, but the company also sells and rents equipment like steamers and sewing kits.

Many productions typically rent costumes from businesses based in Los Angeles, Rogers said, which means it can be difficult for productions filming in New Mexico to get their hands on specific items at the last minute.

“There is a need for accessible rentals,” she said.

Rogers said that while the store operates during work hours, it also can open by appointment anytime to accommodate those last-minute needs.

Aside from filling a need in the growing film industry, Rogers said she hopes that her business can also provide education, training and support for beginner costumers.

She said the business offers classes for beginner sewing techniques, design, patterning and advanced costuming. Workshop prices range from $60 to $120.

Southwest Costume Rentals is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and after hours and on the weekends by appointment.

For more information, visit southwestcostumerentals.com.