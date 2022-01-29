 Second act: New Mexico costumer opens rental business - Albuquerque Journal

Second act: New Mexico costumer opens rental business

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico’s film industry is booming and likely to only keep growing, but while the industry expands, some necessities, like easy-to-access costume rentals, remain elusive.

Opened in November at 6102 Jefferson NE, Southwest Costume Rentals intends to fill that gap.

Owned by longtime costumer Paula Rogers, Southwest Costume Rentals is designed as a one-stop-shop for productions in need of costume rentals and supplies.

Though the store primarily caters to film and stage productions, Rogers said her business also focuses on providing sewing classes to the public.

For Rogers, opening Southwest Costume Rentals is the culmination of more than two decades working in the film industry in costume departments — in fact, many of the costumes in her establishment can trace their origins to productions Rogers has worked on.

“I started collecting costumes and my collection got so big I decided I needed to do something with it,” she said.

Rogers said her collection steadily grew from several items to large storage trucks before moving into the warehouse space.

Currently, Rogers said she has more than 10,000 items available to rent and is adding inventory every day.

Most of the stock is made up of modern dress multiples, uniforms and period pieces, but the company also sells and rents equipment like steamers and sewing kits.

Many productions typically rent costumes from businesses based in Los Angeles, Rogers said, which means it can be difficult for productions filming in New Mexico to get their hands on specific items at the last minute.

“There is a need for accessible rentals,” she said.

Rogers said that while the store operates during work hours, it also can open by appointment anytime to accommodate those last-minute needs.

Aside from filling a need in the growing film industry, Rogers said she hopes that her business can also provide education, training and support for beginner costumers.

She said the business offers classes for beginner sewing techniques, design, patterning and advanced costuming. Workshop prices range from $60 to $120.

Southwest Costume Rentals is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and after hours and on the weekends by appointment.

For more information, visit southwestcostumerentals.com.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Second act: New Mexico costumer opens rental business
ABQnews Seeker
Southwest Costume Rentals is designed as ... Southwest Costume Rentals is designed as a one-stop-shop for productions in need of costume rentals and supplies.
2
PNM lays out legal basis for Four Corners appeal
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Supreme Court asked to ... New Mexico Supreme Court asked to reverse PRC rejection of utility's exit from coal plant
3
New Mexico's violent crime, pedestrian deaths revealing
ABQnews Seeker
With New Mexico's population of 2 ... With New Mexico's population of 2 million, we killed 470 people on our roads in 2021.
4
Farmer-veteran training is headed to New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Through the program, farmer-veterans will attend ... Through the program, farmer-veterans will attend classroom sessions and travel to local farms and ranches for hands-on learning experiences.
5
Emptying the Notebook: House's historic game vs. SJSU
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, stats, ... Here are some extra notes, stats, tweets, video and other odds & ends I emptied out of the notebook after Friday's Lobo hoops game ...
6
APD: Body found at NE ABQ apartment complex
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found dead outside ... A man was found dead outside an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque on Friday evening. Albuquerque police spokesman Daren DeAguero said officers responded around ...
7
Rio Rancho repeatedly denies records requests in child's death
ABQnews Seeker
City cites 'Children's Code'; son of ... City cites 'Children's Code'; son of Santa Fe officer was shot, killed
8
Dog's day in court proves elusive
ABQnews Seeker
Woman with history of animal abuse ... Woman with history of animal abuse escapes punishment – again
9
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas fake Trump electors
ABQnews Seeker
Two New Mexicans and 12 others ... Two New Mexicans and 12 others in 7 swing states falsely claimed Trump had won