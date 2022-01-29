Triple threat: New ABQ shop offers plants, coffee, creative space

Prev 1 of 2 Next

Want a new plant? Looking to satisfy your coffee cravings? Needing a studio to rent for a photo shoot?

A new Albuquerque business can help with all of that.

Power Plant, located at 3719 Fourth NW, aims to not only provide a caffeine boost but also a place for local creatives to gather and express themselves through art.

Co-operated by Tytianna Harris and Juan Jimenez, Power Plant opened Jan. 15.

Harris said she found the building before she fully knew what she wanted to turn it into, but the opportunity was too good to pass up so she made the decision to start renting it.

At first Harris said she used the 2,500-square-foot space primarily as a studio that could be rented out at an affordable price point.

But after meeting Jimenez in the fall, the two began to collaborate and Power Plant was born.

Customers can choose from a menu of coffee drinks or fresh made juices.

Harris said the space is community-oriented and both she and Jimenez drew on travels to different cities like Los Angeles for inspiration.

Jimenez said concepts like Power Plant can be found in other larger cities, but Albuquerque didn’t have anything similar so it felt like a niche that could be filled.

“When you think about it, there’s really like, ultimately, no space that is doing this in town,” he said.

Though the space is operating primarily as a coffee shop and studio, Harris and Jimenez said they are looking into using the space to host events, concerts and art showings.

“I think both me and Ty are just like really focusing on bringing the community together and just like creating another environment for … younger individuals to partake in,” Jimenez said.

Power Plant is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.