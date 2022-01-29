National restaurant chain opens South Valley location

Chili’s Grill & Bar added another New Mexico location with the mid-January opening of its latest restaurant in the South Valley.

The newest location, near Coors and Rio Bravo at 3821 Las Estancias SW, opened on Jan. 17, and will employ more than 80 people, according to a company spokesman.

The new Chili’s location will also host the virtual restaurant It’s Just Wings, which specializes in chicken wings available for delivery only.

Pilar Martinez covers retail and commercial real estate for the Journal. She can be reached at pmartinez@abqjournal.com.