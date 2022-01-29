 Honoring Las Cruces architect Gary D. Williams - Albuquerque Journal

Honoring Las Cruces architect Gary D. Williams

By Miranda Cyr / Las Cruces Sun-News

Judy and Gary D. Williams pose for a photo. Gary, an architect who created some of Las Cruces’ most notable buildings, died on Jan. 6. (Courtesy of the Williams family)

LAS CRUCES – Architect Gary D. Williams may not be a Las Cruces household name, but his designs created some of the city’s most notable buildings, including Organ Mountain High School (formerly Oñate), the Field of Dreams and Doña Ana Community College East Mesa campus.

Williams, 71, died unexpectedly on Jan. 6.

His wife of 18 years, Judy Williams, said she wants him to be remembered by his hometown of Las Cruces, where he lived and worked for over 30 years.

“I’d like for people to know that he’s passed,” Judy said. “His employees loved him dearly.”

Designing a career

Williams didn’t set out to be an architect.

“After high school, he went to college for like six months, and his dad was pushing him to be an engineer,” Judy said. “He didn’t like it, so he took off and he backpacked through Europe for six months.”

After returning to the United States, Williams worked in construction.

Judy said he realized he could do better design than whoever was creating these projects he was working on. He went to Arizona to study architecture, graduating top of his class. He came to Las Cruces in 1988.

“He said, I can’t imagine doing anything else,” Judy said. “He loved it that much, but it was never a lifelong dream.”

Williams had a love of travel, adventure and the outdoors. He believed that architecture should accentuate the nature it was built in, not replace it.

He looked up to Frank Lloyd Wright, who was known for his adaptable and sustainable work himself.

With this in mind, Williams had a mission of incorporating sustainability into his projects. His design of the New Mexico State University Alamogordo Health Services building earned LEED Gold status from the U.S. Green Building Council, which is the second-highest ranking awarded for sustainable constructions.

His son, Ian Williams, thought this was one of his favorite projects.

“I know that that project had a lot of really deep significance for him in his keen interest in environmental sustainability,” Ian said. “I think that he viewed that as one of his most important professional accomplishments.

“He saw architecture as a way to seamlessly marry an environment and functional use for human beings, so I think he really saw it as the tie in between caring for the Earth and being on the Earth responsibly,” he said.

Gary Williams opened his own firm in 2001, Williams Design Group.

The Doña Ana Community College East Mesa campus. (Miranda Cyr/Las Cruces Sun-News)

His designs of the Doña Ana County East Mesa campus also earned LEED Silver and Gold certifications.

Williams’ planning and design for Organ Mountain High School, built as Oñate High in 1995, were recognized as a finalist for the prestigious MacConnell Award.

Building a family

Apart from being a great architect, Williams was also a dedicated father and husband. He has two children, Ian, 39, and Jessica, 38, who he raised primarily as a single father.

He met Judy on Sept. 25, 2002, and they immediately hit it off on a blind date. They got married on the second anniversary of their first date.

Judy had three children from her previous marriage, and she said that despite most of their children being young adults by the time they blended their families, they all became close.

Williams was known for being close with his employees. Craig Remmington, 74, recalls him as someone you want to get to know.

Remmington first met Williams in 2003 as contractor for one of his projects. He joined Williams Design Group as an employee, overseeing field operations. He worked for Williams for seven years.

“He was always fair with me when I was on the contracting side and always fair with me when I went to work for him,” Remmington said. “He was a mover in this town to say the least.”

Williams retired from designing in 2017.

“Gary was widely respected among professional clients, community, colleagues and classmates,” stated Williams’ lifetime friend Michael Rennard in a letter. “That stoic demeanor belied a great sense of humor and wit. Generous to a fault, he was a consistent supporter and dedicated friend to me and most I know of … I presume all.”

Williams’ other works include the Mustang Village in Silver City, a local soup kitchen on Amador and various chain stores, including several of Circle K convenience store locations that used to be Pik Quiks.

One of his last projects was the East Mesa Public Safety Complex, which was completed in 2017.

 


