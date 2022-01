Joshua Smith has been promoted to New Mexico senior vice president of WaFd Bank New Mexico.

Smith has 23 years of experience in the banking industry. He joined WaFd Bank in 2012; prior to that he was a vice president and commercial lender at First National Bank of Santa Fe.

WaFd Bank, headquartered in Seattle, was recently named “Best Big Bank” in Newsweek for the second year in a row in New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.