Briefcase: Modrall Sperling hires new associate attorneys

Modrall Sperling has hired four new attorneys.

Margaret Hickey has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Hickey’s practice will focus on federal and state taxation, tax controversies, estate planning, trust and probate law, business law, nonprofit law, and real property law. Prior to practicing law, she was a licensed land title examiner and has experience with the complexities of real estate transactions. She received her master of law in taxation from New York University School of Law and her Juris Doctor from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.

Bryce Smith has joined Modrall Sperling as an associate attorney in the litigation department. Smith’s practice focuses on litigation and natural resources as well as personal injury claims and commercial disputes. At the Natural Resources Department, his practice includes representing oil and gas clients before the New Mexico Oil Conservation Division. Smith received his undergraduate degrees from New Mexico State University with honors and his Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School, graduating magna cum laude.

Rachel Wisniewski has joined Modrall Sperling as an associate attorney in the firm’s transactions and litigation departments. Prior to practicing law, Wisniewski’s career focused on all aspects of government contracting across aviation, maritime and economic development sectors. She specializes in managing complex procurements as well as contract drafting, administration and compliance. She received her undergraduate degrees from Western Washington University and graduated summa cum laude from the University of New Mexico School of Law.

Tessa Chrisman has joined Modrall Sperling as an associate attorney in the firm’s litigation department. Chrisman’s focus will be on labor and employment law, education law, personal injury and commercial disputes. She received her undergraduate degrees from the University of New Mexico, where she graduated with honors, and her Juris Doctor from the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, graduating magna cum laude. While in law school, she served as an intern with the Arizona Supreme Court Staff Attorney’s Office and as a judicial extern for Judge James O. Browning at the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico.