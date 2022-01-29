 Briefcase: Lovelace Medical hires new practitioners - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Lovelace Medical hires new practitioners

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Clara Jane Roberts

Clara J. Roberts, Ph.D., has been hired by Lovelace Medical Group Neurology. She is a neuropsychologist and licensed clinical psychologist. Roberts earned her bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Washington in Seattle, her master’s in psychological science and her doctorate in clinical psychology at Seattle Pacific University. She completed her internship training in health service psychology at a Veterans Affairs medical center in Jackson, Mississippi, and a two-year postdoctoral fellowship in neuropsychology at a private practice in Albuquerque. She is a member of the American Psychological Association, the National Academy of Neuropsychology and the International Neuropsychological Society. Roberts is located at 500 Walter NE, Ste 401.

Emily Hunter
Emily Hunter, certified PA-C, has been hired by Lovelace Medical Group in general surgery. She completed her bachelor’s in physician assistant studies at the Pennsylvania College of Technology. Her clinical experience includes pre-operative and post-operative evaluations, managing critical care post-operative patients and more. Hunter is a member of the American Academy of PAs. She is located at Lovelace Medical Center at 601 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. NE.
Jacqueline Guinn
Jacqueline Guinn, FNP-C, MSN, has been hired by Lovelace Medical Group Urgent Care as a certified family nurse practitioner. She completed her bachelor’s in nursing at Eastern New Mexico University and her master’s as a family nurse practitioner at Grand Canyon University. She is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, New Mexico Nurse Practitioner Council and the American Nurses Association. Guinn is located at Lovelace Medical Group Urgent Care at 6701 Jefferson NE.

