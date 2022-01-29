 Briefcase: NM medical gym hires new physician - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: NM medical gym hires new physician

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Dr. Robert Orchard

Dr. Robert Orchard has joined the staff at New Heart Fitness and Health. Orchard, a board-certified cardiologist, will work in the center’s cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, exercise for cancer programs and in The New Heart New You prevention program. He spent many years at the New Mexico Heart Institute and was recognized for his work in the area of preventive cardiology. New Heart is the state’s leading medical gym. New Heart is a not-for-profit organization affiliated with the New Mexico Heart Institute Foundation.


