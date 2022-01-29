Briefcase: Economic development group names new director

Jessica Priego has joined the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance as the director of stakeholder and public relations.

Priego brings more than 20 years of nonprofit, corporate and agency experience in branding, public relations, marketing, stakeholder relations and strategic planning to her newly created role at AREA. She served as the head of advertising and multicultural marketing for the Chicago White Sox, as the national manager of multicultural public relations at Sears, Roebuck and Co. and led the establishment of the diversity and inclusion practice for the Hudson Highland Group, a global search and staffing firm. For more than 17 years, she has been a small business owner running her boutique communications consultancy, Truth Purpose.

Priego’s past clients include the Cesar Chavez Foundation, the National Council of La Raza, the National Museum of Mexican Art, Cook County Assessor’s Office in Chicago, MasterCard International, the Chicago Bulls, Merck, Allstate Insurance, Minute Maid, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Doheny Eye Institute. She is a former city of Los Angeles commissioner for the El Pueblo Historical Monument and was named a Top 50 Woman of Influence by the LA Business Journal in 2016. Priego serves as part of the President’s Circle for the National Museum of Mexican Art and was named a “Nueva Estrella Latina” by Verizon for her leadership in small business management.