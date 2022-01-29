 Briefcase: TriCore names new president/CEO - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: TriCore names new president/CEO

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Robin Divine

Robin Divine has been promoted by TriCore Reference Laboratories to president and chief executive officer.

Divine has more than 30 years of experience in health care. She has been a member of the TriCore Executive Management Team since 2019. Prior to her formal employment with TriCore, she served eight years on TriCore’s board of directors. Divine also spent over 20 years in diverse roles at Presbyterian Healthcare Services. She received her bachelor’s in mathematics at Colorado College and her executive master of business administration at the University of New Mexico, Anderson School of Management. In addition, she completed an executive fellowship in healthcare at the Advisory Board Academy.

TriCore Reference Laboratories is an independent, not-for-profit, clinical reference laboratory founded and headquartered in Albuquerque.


