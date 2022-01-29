COVID-19 testing at Capitol turns up 26 positive cases

SANTA FE — In the first week of this year’s 30-day session, COVID-19 testing at the Roundhouse turned up 26 positive cases out of more than 400 total conducted tests.

However, the 6.3% test positivity rate during that time period is far below the average statewide rate of 30.1% over the last week.

Legislative Council Services Director Raúl Burciaga said Friday he could not provide a specific breakdown of how many lawmakers might be included among the 26 positive test results.

He also said there were an additional 141 tests conducted at the Roundhouse during the week before the session started on Jan. 18. That testing revealed 10 positive cases, 129 negative results and two inconclusive test results.

Testing at the Roundhouse is voluntary for legislators, legislative staffers and Capitol tenants. It is required for legislative staffers who are not fully vaccinated and is not available to lobbyists or members of the public, Burciaga said.

Meanwhile, both the House and Senate have adopted rules allowing legislators who contract COVID-19 during the session to vote and debate remotely.

There is also a requirement that anyone entering the Capitol show proof they are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose, with some allowable exemptions, though that mandate does not apply to lawmakers.