Bernalillo County Commission seeks candidates for House seat

The Bernalillo County Commission is seeking candidates to fill the New Mexico House of Representatives seat left vacant by Brittney Barreras.

Barreras, whose district is in the South Valley, resigned from the House on Jan. 28.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m. Applicants should send a resume and cover letter to manager@bernco.gov.

The commission will hold a Zoom meeting on Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. to appoint the new representative.

The legislature is in the midst of a 30-day session focused largely on budget issues.

Bernalillo County is condensing the application period because of the urgency to fill the position during the short session, according to a news release.

Barreras said in a written statement that she was leaving the legislature to focus on family and mental health.

Barreras ran as an independent in 2020 but later switched her political affiliation to Democrat. She was vice chair of the House Health and Human Services committee and a member of the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources committee.