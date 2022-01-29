Tourists from Los Angeles brought $107 million in spending to the state in 2021

The movie industry isn’t the only thing migrating to New Mexico from the Los Angeles area.

So are tourists, according to state officials.

The New Mexico Department of Tourism announced earlier this month that its New Mexico True media campaign in Los Angeles, which started in May 2021, was a success. According to a news release, the advertising resulted in an estimated 80,000 leisure trips and millions of dollars crossed the borders with them.

Cody Johnson, communications director for the tourism department, said the state conducted a return on investment study to determine whether the advertising had any impact. The state invested $1.9 million into the Los Angeles campaign. Johnson said based on survey responses in the study, the department estimates that trips from Los Angeles visitors generated $107 million in spending in 2021.

Advertising included digital and static billboards, targeted advertising online, and within social media and streaming apps.

“The New Mexico Tourism Department is tasked with strategically investing our advertising dollars that yield the greatest return for New Mexico,” said tourism secretary Jen Paul Schroer in a news release. “And the results from this study demonstrate how our data-driven approach to advertising is delivering for New Mexicans.”

Those surveyed liked that the advertising portrayed authentic experiences, highlighted great outdoor adventures and made the state seem welcoming to others.

Although Los Angeles is within a day’s drive and has a large population, it was not an area the department had been targeting recently, Johnson said. The most recent targeted markets were San Diego, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Houston, Dallas and Austin, Texas. The pandemic, Johnson said, put a pause on tourism, but it gave the department time to study perspective markets. That feedback pointed to Los Angeles.

When deciding where to advertise, Johnson said the department looks at a few variables.

“It (the market) needs to have direct flight access to New Mexico,” he said. “That’s important. We also want to make sure there is a healthy amount of travelers there that we want. We want the adventuresome traveler. People that seek cultural experiences off the beaten path and find a lot of appeal in what we (New Mexico) has to offer.”

Anecdotally, Johnson said during Balloon Fiesta, they also surveyed people who came to their booth asking where they were from. New Mexico was, of course, first, followed by Texas and then California. Overall, Johnson said visitor spending in New Mexico returned to prepandemic levels in September 2021.

Johnson said the success of the Los Angeles campaign has the department considering expanding its California advertising to the Bay Area, but that will depend on available funding.

“New Mexico is adventure steeped in culture,” Johnson said. “What makes New Mexico different is we have these unparalleled cultural experiences that we can tie to outdoor experiences. If you want to experience those things together, you have to come here.”