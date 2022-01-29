Sand cherry delivers purple leaf look in shrub form

Q: I have always loved the look and color of the purple leaf flowering plum trees. In our back yard we don’t have enough room to plant one, so we’re wondering if you can think of a shrub that would offer that lovely purple leaf color for the landscaping? – L.T.P., Albuquerque

A: As the gardening fates would have it, you are in luck. There is a shrub plant available in the same family as the purple leaf plum. It is called a purple leaf sand cherry, prunus x cistena. This variety of sand cherry wears the same nifty purple-colored foliage as its big cousin. Now, beware there are sand cherries that have green foliage, so be sure when you’re hunting one you get the purple leaf variety.

The sand cherry can grow to a mature width of upwards of 10 feet by 8 feet but they can be kept pruned to size, both height- and width-wise and won’t be upset at all. Most of the sand cherry plants I have dealt with wore a barely-pink flower, very pale leaning to the white side when they flowered. But I believe it’s the foliage you are most interested in, right?

So, the sand cherry could be just the ticket. If you are lucky, the shrub will even fruit for you, offering cherry-sized dark-colored fruit that is perfectly edible. The birds will love you forever if you don’t harvest it for your consumption.

I wouldn’t consider the sand cherry truly xeric as it will look and perform its best with consistent watering. I’m not saying it’s a water hog, but offering a drink weekly once established (two growing seasons in the ground) during the growing season will keep your sand cherry healthy and happy looking. Without water it’ll look haggard and the leaves will be more likely to have frayed- looking edges, so yes, water is necessary.

Another good thing about the sand cherry is the word “sand” in its name. You don’t want to amend the soil so much that it would sit in soggy, water-holding soil. Working in some compost at a rate of three parts New Mexico soil to one part compost would offer the sand cherry a comfy home.

The sand cherry likes and prefers sunny locales. Any place full to partial sun, leaning to more sun would offer the sand cherry all the sun it wants. I wouldn’t plant one in full shade and expect it to stay healthy for long.

You should be able to find a purple leaf sand cherry at our local nurseries as the season comes on and they are available online, too. Just be sure to source the proper variety. There you go, a plant that fills your admiration of a full-blown purple leaf plum tree only in shrub form.

Q: A couple of weeks ago, you wrote about beginning the yard clean up and said that you “already have young weeds to pluck.” I went out and looked in my rocked spaces and sure enough, I have baby weeds starting, too. It’s never been a chore that I enjoy, plucking those weeds in the rocks and I want to spray with a weed killer, so can I do that now? – D.E., Albuquerque

A: Spraying with a weed killer, in my opinion, could be very detrimental. Especially if you have plants, shrubs and trees in the area. Weed killing sprays work through the soil and can easily be pulled up by the root systems of your valuable plants, in turn maiming or killing them. The chemicals in the spray could also be moved through the soil, sort of heading downstream so to speak, and more damage can happen in other areas making them unhealthy. So no, I wouldn’t spray.

There is a way, and I’ve mentioned it before, a product called a preemergent that can be applied to prevent weeds. Actually, it stops anything growing from seed. The active ingredient is corn meal gluten. I’ve learned that this stuff is a byproduct from the making of corn starch, so it’s completely “natural” if you will. The way corn meal gluten works is once it’s sprinkled on the ground and watered in, as it dissolves, it wraps itself around any seeds preventing the seed from being able to successfully germinate. Without a proper germination the seed can’t grow into adulthood, so you have fewer weeds.

Just know that it won’t do squat to an already growing plant, so that’s why you have to weed out any growing weeds first before applying any type of preemergent herbicide. I’ve used corn meal gluten as a weed preventative for a long time and am very happy with not only its results, but knowing that the product won’t harm anything in the area I don’t want harmed.

In fact, the corn meal gluten does contain a certain amount of nitrogen, so you get the added benefit of feeding your gardens, shrubs and trees at the same time.

So instead of spraying your weeds, get out there and pluck, then spread a natural preemergent to prevent the new crop of those pesky spring weeds. Applied again in the late summer time and you can effectively stop any fall and early winter weeds, too. You can find granular preemergents in any garden retailer and I found lots available online by typing corn meal gluten into the search engine. It’s a very safe and relatively easy way to keep your landscaping weed free. To me, using a preemergent is so much better for the earth rather than spraying a weed killer.

Happy Diggin’ In while you are out there preventing this year’s weed crop!

