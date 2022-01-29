NM’s Mesilla Valley is the place to go for wines that rival California’s best

While Napa Valley in California gets the lion’s share of recognition when it comes to wine-making in the U.S., it was in what would eventually become New Mexico that the vine first took root in the country.

Nearly 300 years before it became a state, locals smuggled in the Mission grape, defying Spanish law preventing grapes be brought in from Spain. That was in 1629 in an area south of Socorro.

Various natural disasters and finally prohibition took its toll on the winemaking until 1977 when La Viña Winery opened in La Union south of Las Cruces that the grape and its aftermath regained its footing in New Mexico.

The industry is flourishing in the southern part of the state, so much so that the region is home to a nine-stop wine trail (lascrucescvb.org/explore/wineries-breweries) that will treat visitors to a wide array of local varietals.

“Napa Valley is just amazing and what’s been done there is known worldwide and this is nothing to discredit what’s been done there,” said Dan Trujillo of Visit Las Cruces. “But we hold our own. New Mexico’s official question is ‘Red or green?’ But it could equally, or be the second, official question is ‘Red or white or sweet or dry?’ The wines produced in New Mexico, especially here in Mesilla Valley, are very good, award-winning. It’s a growing industry throughout the state.”

And the balmy, comfortable southern evenings are just the spot to check out the local vintners, he said.

“Our region is the oldest wine-producing region in the country and we’re very proud of it,” Trujillo said. “We have excellent wines and excellent wine makers. And equally important, we have a climate that is very conducive to sipping wine on a balcony on the back of the outdoor wineries.”

It makes for a perfect evening, he said.

“Great company, great views, great atmosphere, great wine all go together,” Trujillo said.

That’s the exact formula that goes into Rio Grande Winery (riograndewinery.com), said Randy McMillan, one of four co-owners.

“Friday, Saturday and Sunday we have live music,” he said. “We have a back patio that’s enclosed on three sides and the open side faces the most beautiful view of the Organ Mountains. It doesn’t matter what the angle, the view of the mountains is as good as it gets. All of the seating is view seating. We have built-in, overhead heaters so even when it’s cold, it’s pretty dang comfortable out there. We have outdoor dance floor and can have 100 people out there dancing.”

The elements that make the area so fertile for chile and other agriculture are perfect for most grape types, as well, said Rio Grande Winery winemaker Richard McDonald.

“People think of New Mexico as a desert, a Southwest desert, but its elevation is lower than in Albuquerque, so we don’t get that early autumn or late spring cold snap,” he said. “In Las Cruces, we irrigate from the Rio Grande. We’re a little less at risk for the cold snaps, that late spring frost and the early autumn freeze, which can be devastating when the vines are not ready. But we do get those cool nights in the summer time.”

During the harvest, the winery has picking parties to pluck the ripe grapes.

“We invite our customers out, give them a breakfast burrito and we start picking grapes. We work until about 11 or noon, then Richard takes them through the destemming and crushing phase and how we start the fermentation process,” McMillan said. “Then they get to do some grape stomping and we have a nice barbecue and a few glasses of wine to celebrate.”

At Amaro Winery and Tap Room (amarowinery.com), near downtown Las Cruces, ninth-generation winemaker Bernd Maier, who is part-owner, vintner and winemaker, has been in the area producing vino since 1983 before opening Amaro in 2009.

A variety of events makes it a fun stop on the tour, he said.

Live music Fridays and Sundays are sandwiched around salsa dancing lessons on Saturdays. The twice-a-month sip-n-paint events are popular with both tourists and locals alike.

But at Amaro, it’s all about the wines. This season Maier expects to release a sweet white wine made from Armenian Rkatsiteli grapes, one of the oldest varietals in the world.

“Within in New Mexico, we’ve got the best conditions, the best grape-growing conditions in the Mesilla Valley when you consider lack of late frost, wind or cold,” he said. “Or any other issues you can encounter, the climate wins, this is a great performing area for grapes.”

And that makes for some fine wine, indeed.