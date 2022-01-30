Lobo women struggle offensively, but rebound for win at San Diego State

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team did not bring its ‘A’ offensive game to San Diego on Saturday.

Nor did UNM’s ‘B’ game make the trip.

Fortunately for the Lobos, solid defense and a C-plus offensive effort was enough to produce a 67-58 victory over host San Diego State at Viejas Arena. Antonia Anderson’s double-double (15 points, 13 rebounds) and 18 points from Shaiquel McGruder helped UNM (18-5, 9-1 Mountain West) bounce back from its first conference loss of the season Thursday at UNLV.

The Lobos were not sharp, missing numerous shots from point-blank range and committing 18 turnovers, many of them unforced. But UNM did enough on the defensive end, limiting the Aztecs (9-11, 3-6) to 30% shooting and forcing 20 turnovers, to complete a sweep of the season series.

“Just kind of a grind-it-out, defensive game,” Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said in a postgame phone interview. “That’s not really what our team’s built to do, but I’m proud of our kids for putting their heads down and finding a way to win a game like that.”

New Mexico, playing its fourth game in eight days and coming off an intense battle at UNLV, appeared to be uncharacteristically flat to start Saturday’s game. UNM turned the ball over three times on its first five possessions, San Diego State hit its first three 3-point attempts, and the home team raced to a 13-3 lead.

Bradbury burned a timeout less than two minutes into the game and briefly benched three starters (Anderson, McGruder and Jaedyn De La Cerda) to make a point.

“Everybody could see how flat we were,” Anderson said. “It was kind of a punch in the face and we had to respond.”

Bradbury said his message to the three starters was simple.

“I just told them we were not going to win this game without them,” he said. “‘We need you. Go play.'”

When their starters returned to the game, the Lobos bounced back, scoring the last nine points of the quarter to take a 17-16 lead. The second quarter was dismal for both offenses, however. UNM outscored SDSU 8-5 to take a 25-21 lead to halftime.

“It was a combination,” Bradbury said. “Both teams did a pretty good job defending, and both teams missed some easy shots around the basket.”

UNM found its rhythm in the third quarter, opening with an 11-0 run to take a 36-21 lead. Anderson hit three of her four 3-pointers in the quarter as the Lobos scored 28 points — three more than they managed in the first half — to open a 53-37 lead.

“San Diego State likes to slow it down, and we needed to pick up the pace,” Anderson said. “I really don’t look for my shot that often, but if teams don’t guard me …”

The Lobos did not keep their momentum in the fourth quarter, turning the ball over seven times as the Aztecs hung around. Sophia Ramos, who scored a game-high 27 points, hit the last of her six 3-pointers to cut UNM’s lead to 60-54 with 4:51 remaining.

But UNM allowed just two field goals (one at the buzzer) the rest of the way. McGruder scored six straight points for the Lobos down the stretch to help secure the win.

McGruder, who had nine rebounds and five blocks, appeared to roll an ankle in the final minute but was walking without a significant limp after the game, Bradbury said.

Starters LaTascya Duff (14 points, eight rebounds), LaTora Duff (nine points, seven assists) and De La Cerda (11 points) rounded out the scoring for UNM. Neither team got any scoring from its bench.

Box score: New Mexico 67, San Diego State 58

Wednesday

Women: Colorado State at UNM, 7 p.m., themw.com (streaming), 610 AM/95.9 FM