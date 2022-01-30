Lots of NM combat sports action on tap for early 2022

Omicron permitting, New Mexico combat-sports fans can look forward to a busy first four months of 2022.

The New Mexico Athletic Commission on Friday approved events planned for February, March and April at its January meeting.

First up: a FightWorld MMA card, to be staged by promoter Tom Vaughn and matchmaker Jon Judy at FIT-NHB on Candelaria NW, scheduled for Feb. 19.

Next: a pro boxing card, promoted by Hobbs’ Isidro Castillo, at Las Cruces’ Pan American Center on March 12.

Later: a pro-am MMA card in Clovis, promoted by Eric Suan and scheduled for the weekend of April 23.

A fourth card, a boxing show planned by Albuquerque’s Legacy Promotions (brothers Aaron and Jordan Perez), appeared on Friday’s agenda but was tabled pending the receipt of further information.

Albuquerque’s Ricky Kottenstette, who runs the Southwest MMA Series, said in a phone interview he likely will bring the series back this summer. His last event was staged at Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino in January 2020. Two planned events since then were canceled due to COVID-19, Kottenstette said.

Any and all events must be staged in compliance with any and all state COVID-19 regulations still in place at the time of said event.

THREE’S NOT A CROWD: Former Bernalillo County Commissioner Art De La Cruz has returned to the athletic commission after having resigned to run for public office in 2020.

Meanwhile, commissioner Vera Jo Bustos has resigned — meaning the commission will continue to have only three members, as had been the case since De La Cruz left. A fully staffed commission would consist of five members.

Having only three commissioners, NMAC chairman Joe Chavez said in a phone interview, presents problems real and potential

Three commissioners are required to establish a quorum, without which the commission cannot function. Should one commissioner of three not be available, nothing can get done.

Chavez said he prefers to have at least one commissioner at any event the NMAC oversees. The commission is responsible for amateur MMA and pro wrestling as well as professional boxing and MMA. With only three members, the commission is stretched thin.

It us up to the governor, or at least to the administration, to make appointments to the commission.

At Friday’s meeting, held via Webex, Chavez was re-elected as commission chairman. Las Cruces attorney Jerome O’Connell was elected vice chairman.

HOLMES OUT: Santa Fe’s Pat Holmes, among New Mexico’s busiest and most successful boxing promoters of the past decade, said he likely will not promote again.

“I always said to myself and told my wife, ‘After this fight we’ll take a break,” Holmes said in a phone interview. “After this fight we’ll take a break. You keep saying that, right? And it never happens.”

The COVID-19 pandemic not only forced Holmes to take that break, it also, he said, put boxing promotion in stark perspective.

“We lost a lot of family members along the way,” he said. “I lost my dad … with this new variant coming out and everything, I’m not even thinking about (boxing). … I’m not interested, not even the least little bit.”

LEGACY UPDATE: Legacy’s Aaron Perez said his son Abraham (2-0, two KOs) will fight the main event when the company returns to action this spring.

Perez, the 2020 USA Boxing national and Olympic Trials champion at 114 pounds, was scheduled to fight on a Castillo-promoted card in Hobbs in December. Castillo said he canceled the card after losing fighters to injuries and other cards.

Castillo, however, said he still plans to have Perez on his March 12 card in Las Cruces.

Meanwhile, Aaron Perez said, his older son, featherweight Aaron Angel Perez (10-1-1, six KOs), is taking some time away from the ring while planning his upcoming wedding.

He suffered his first loss as a professional in the main event of a Legacy card on Oct. 16, dropping a close but unanimous decision to San Diego’s Diego Elizondo at the Albuquerque Convention Center.