Prep girls: La Cueva knocks off No. 1 Farmington

There’s little room for debate that the girls basketball teams from Farmington and La Cueva have clear separation as the two best in District 2-5A, and by a considerable margin over the chasing pack.

What was unknown, until Saturday afternoon, was getting a handle on the margin between the Scorpions and Bears.

That was answered — partially, anyway — as Farmington and La Cueva met for the first time this season.

In what could be the first of five meetings between now and mid-March, it was the fourth-ranked Bears who made the first statement, taking down No. 1-ranked (by MaxPreps) and previously undefeated Farmington 51-49 in a battle for first place in 2-5A.

“We popped out, I think,” said La Cueva senior guard Rylie Ottmann after what was unquestionably the Bears’ best win of the season.

The loss by the Scorpions (19-1, 3-1 in 2-5A) leaves second-ranked Volcano Vista as 5A’s last unbeaten team, and one of just two undefeated teams in New Mexico, the other being Bernalillo.

“I told my girls, we have a chance today, (with) nothing to lose,” La Cueva coach Marisa Cogan said. “They’re the No. 1 team. If we come out and win, we prove we’re one of those elite teams that can make a run at it.”

The Bears (14-4, 4-0) spotted visiting Farmington the first eight points before finding their footing.

“We’ve had multiple games where we’ve gotten down,” said Ottmann, who scored 13 points. “We had to focus on our intensity and get pumped back up. Everyone just played well together and brought it back.”

La Cueva led 27-23 at halftime Saturday, but the key sequence occurred in the third quarter.

Farmington’s Audrey Henderson buried a 3-pointer to put the Scorpions in front 32-31, but on the next La Cueva possession, Karleigh Gutierrez, standing in front of her bench, drilled a counterpunch 3 from the wing and the Bears regained the lead for good.

About a minute and a half later, Eva Love, standing in almost the exact same spot on the floor as Gutierrez, drained a 3-pointer for a 37-32 edge.

Love, the cousin of Albuquerque High forward Leilani Love, led the Bears with 15 points.

“It was such a good win,” she said. “And we did it as a team. The people that came off the bench, they got buckets, they got lock-down defense, hit step-back 3s. … We’ve been waiting to play four full quarters and that’s what we did today.”

Farmington made a push late and cut the deficit to 51-49 after a couple of free throws with 2.5 seconds left, but the Scorpions never had a chance to tie the game. Kiiyani Anitielu led all scorers with 23 points.

The teams next meet Feb. 15 in Farmington.

“The games we got bullied by Volcano a little bit made us realize the more aggressive team, nine times out of 10, is gonna be the one that wins,” said Cogan, referencing three losses to the Hawks. “We wanted to make sure we came out and were the more aggressive team today.”

LA CUEVA 51, FARMINGTON 49

FARMINGTON (19-1, 3-1 in 2-5A): Kamalani Anitielu 3, Audrey Henderson 10, Kapiolani Anitielu 9, Kiiyani Anitielu 23, Maleah Charlie 2, Tinaya Parrish 2. Totals 16 11-13 49.

LA CUEVA (14-4, 4-0): Rylie Ottmann 13, Eva Love 15, Nina Romero 3, Toni Lucero 2, Olivia Haddock 4, Alexis Ayers 2, Teona Savic 3, Karleigh Gutierrez 9. Totals 20 6-11 51.

Farmington 14 9 11 15 — 49

La Cueva 12 15 14 10 — 51

3-point goals: F 6 (Ki.Anitielu 2, Henderson 2, Ka.Anitielu, Ka.Anitiel); LC 5 (Gutierrez 2, Ottmann, Love, Romero). Total fouls: F 13; LC 16.