Metro Wrestling Championships: A day of history and emotion

It was an important day for the girls, but it was a more meaningful day for Javier Posa.

The first Albuquerque Metro Wrestling Championships in two years provided a bevy of indelible moments on Saturday afternoon at West Mesa, not the least of which was the inclusion of girls being included in this event for the first time.

Volcano Vista became the inaugural girls team metro champion, routing the field with a 57-point victory (160-103) over Cleveland.

“Just giving them equal opportunities is the easiest and fastest way to grow this,” Hawks coach Ahren Griego said.

But it was the La Cueva boys, wrestling for their grief-stricken coach, Posa, who really provided the emotional punch.

Both of Posa’s parents have died within the last couple of weeks, including his mother just on Thursday, the day before metros began. And so the Bears wrestled with heavy hearts and deep purpose as they scored 210 ½ points, beating runner-up Volcano Vista by 15 ½ points. (See full results on B6).

“We really wanted to do it for him as a team,” said junior Ernie Byers, the first-place finisher at 182 pounds and one of four individual champions La Cueva produced Saturday. “We love our coach, he’s an amazing coach. He cares for us like we’re all his sons. He’s a great man.”

Said Posa, simply: “It was a sweet day.”

Seven Bears reached the finals. Byers’ younger brother, freshman Jack, was the 138-pound champion. Joseph Garcia captured the 132-pound title as a No. 4 seed. And Posa’s son, Mason, also a freshman, won a convincing decision at 160 pounds.

“Brotherly love, I love it,” Ernie Byers said of he and Jack. He added, “Last year was really, really hard, so I’m glad the tournament is back and I’m glad to win it.”

Perhaps the one La Cueva wrestler most heavily favored to wear one of the blue T-shirts that annually are given to the individual champions, previously undefeated 152-pound senior Jayden Luttrell, suffered the biggest upset.

The top seed was leading second-seeded Joel Villela of Albuquerque High 5-0 with under a minute left, but Villela gained leverage and pinned Luttrell at 5:16. Luttrell had been 2-0 this season against Villela.

“Just scrambling,” Villela said, asked how he gained the upper hand. “That’s what wrestling is, you have to scramble in the best spots. I was down, but I wanted to win so bad.”

Cleveland, which finished in third place, had two winners, including the youngest champ in eighth-grader Roman Luttrell, the winner at 106 pounds and a cousin to Jayden Luttrell, plus Kymani Castillo at 195. Fourth-place Rio Rancho also had two champs in 113-pounder Marcus Williams and 126-pounder Andres Jiron.

Santiago Lopez of Atrisco Heritage, a senior, ran his record to 31-0 with a technical fall of La Cueva’s Mario Tafoya at 145 pounds.

“It’s all great,” Lopez said. “I was looking forward … to getting a blue shirt.”

Volcano Vista senior Dezi Johnsen, like Lopez, is unbeaten. He dominated the 220-pound division with three pins. Johnsen once was coached in California by UFC legend Daniel Cormier. Johnsen missed most of his junior season due to a shoulder injury.

“When I hurt my shoulder,” Johnsen (27-0) said, “I didn’t ever think I was gonna wrestle again. So this is re-igniting that fire in me that makes me want to go further.”

West Mesa heavyweight Tyler Finley was possibly the most unlikely champion Saturday. He upset the No. 2 seed in the first round, and closed out the tournament with three straight pins, including one of Manzano’s Dylan Langholf in the championship match.

GIRLS: None of the 12 girls brackets was even close to being full; nine (120 pounds) was the most competitors in any bracket, and several had four or fewer girls. There were 71 girls in the tournament across a dozen weight divisions.

Volcano Vista had two winners: Dayna Herrera at 152 pounds, and Sam Gomez at 235 pounds.

“It’s really cool that the girls are getting their own sport, and it’s coming up pretty quickly,” said Herrera. “I just think to add us to the boys tournament, it’s a great opportunity for us.”

Heaven Handy (126) and Jianna Coon (132) had titles for runner-up Cleveland. Both Cibola (Alexa Valdez and Krista Healy) and Atrisco Heritage (Priscilla Gonzalez and her niece, Yalixza Gonzalez) also had multiple winners.

At West Mesa

Boys

Team: La Cueva 210.5, Volcano Vista 195, Cleveland 154, Rio Rancho 144, Atrisco Heritage 136, Eldorado 133, Cibola 69.5, Sandia 44, Albuquerque High 39.5, Manzano 34, West Mesa 32, Highland 29, Del Norte 26, St. Pius 14, Rio Grande 10, Valley 4.

Individual: 106—Roman Luttrell, Cleveland (1), def. Jason Maestas, Volcano Vista (2), 11-9 (OT). 113—Marcus Williams, Rio Rancho (1), dec. Jonathan Garcia, Volcano Vista (2), 3-2. 120—Anthony Lopez, Volcano Vista (1), dec. Joshua Sadler, Atrisco Heritage (3), 9-3. 126—Andres Jiron, Rio Rancho (2), p. Joaquin Geaither, Eldorado (1), 3:25. 132—Joseph Garcia, La Cueva (4), p. Jordan Garcia, Volcano Vista (3), 2:00. 138—Jack Byers, La Cueva (1), dec. Jordan Hernandez, Sandia, 6-2. 145—Santiago Lopez, Atrisco Heritage (1), tech. fall Mario Tafoya, La Cueva (2), 17-2. 152—Joel Villela, Albuquerque High (2), p. Jayden Luttrell, La Cueva (1), 5:16. 160—Mason Posa, La Cueva (2), maj. dec. Damien Bachicha, Cleveland (1), 9-0. 170—Arminio Otero, Eldorado (2), p. Josh Coon, Cleveland (1), 1:20. 182—Ernie Byers, La Cueva (3), dec. Estevan Sierra, Del Norte (1), 8-2. 195—Kymani Castillo, Cleveland (1), p. James Silva, La Cueva (3), 5:02. 220—Dezi Johnsen, Volcano Vista (1), p. Gage Dain, Rio Rancho (3), 2:18. HVWT—Tyler Finley, West Mesa, p. Dylan Langholf, Manzano (4), 3:43.

Girls

Team: Volcano Vista 160, Cleveland 103, Highland 90, Atrisco Heritage 87, Cibola 78, Werst Mesa 60, Rio Rancho 37, La Cueva 24, Manzano 20, Albuquerque High 19, Sandia 16, St. Pius 16, Valley 12.

Individual: 100—Elena Cordova, Rio Rancho (1), p. Mikayla Randall-Varela, Cleveland (2), 3:31. 107—Arianna Morales, West Mesa p. Julianna Candelaria, Volcano Vista, 3:24. 114—Yalixza Gonzalez, Atrisco Heritage, p. Sonja Baca, Highland, 5:21. 120—Nicole Woisin, La Cueva, p. Natalia Garcia, West Mesa, 1:49. 126—Heaven Handy, Cleveland, p. Kira Etsitty, Volcano Vista, 2:18. 132—Jianna Coon, Cleveland, p. Myra Ortega, Highland, 5:24. 138—Priscilla Gonzalez, Atrisco Heritage, p. Olivia Hovey, Cleveland, :27. 145—Breanna Samora, Manzano, dec. Bianca Arundale-Maestas, Sandia, 6-0. 152—Dayna Herrera, Volcano Vista, p. Zia Budagher, St. Pius, :58. 165—Alexa Valdez, Cibola, p. Hope Bryant, Highland, :41. 185—Krista Healy, Cibola, p. Lauren Manuelito, Volcano Vista, 3:43. 235—Samantha Gomez, Volcano Vista, p. Danielle Lopez, Highland, 2:15.