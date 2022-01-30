Boxing: Madrid loses by unanimous decision

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, Albuquerque boxer Xavier Madrid lost by four-round unanimous decision to U.S. Olympic quarterfinalist Delante “Tiger” Johnson on Saturday in a nationally televised (ESPN) welterweight bout on a Top Rank, Inc., card.

Though there was no arguing with the judges’ official scorecards — each reading 40-36 for Johnson — there also was no question that Madrid’s toughness and aggressiveness made it clear to Johnson that he was in a fight from start to finish.

Johnson’s hand speed and the sharpness of his punches were evident throughout. But Madrid demonstrated early his ability to take Johnson’s punches and land a few of his own.

Madrid did his best work early in the fourth, as Johnson opened up in hopes of scoring a knockout. But Johnson did his own best work in the second half of that final round, landing the most damaging punches of the fight in the final minute-and-a-half.

There were no knockdowns. Madrid fought the last two rounds with a mouse under his left eye.

Johnson now is 2-0 with one knockout. Madrid (3-1, one KO), a former St. Pius X and UNM football running back, tasted defeat for the first time as a pro.