Voter confidence fluctuates after election

To the winner goes the confidence.

Claims of rigged elections and accusations of voter suppression, irregularities and fraud have deteriorated New Mexicans’ faith in the outcome of elections in the last three voting cycles, according to a report on New Mexico voters’ attitudes and experiences.

In 2020, Biden voters’ confidence in the election increased after the votes were counted, and Trump voters’ confidence declined, according to the report.

State election officials Wednesday released a report on voter attitudes during the 2020 presidential election. The University of New Mexico’s Department of Political Science produced the report with assistance from the Secretary of State’s Office using funds from the Help America Vote Act.

Some of the key findings:

• 928,230 New Mexicans cast a ballot in the election, marking the largest turnout in recent history with 69.7% of registered voters participating.

• Two out of every three voters in the state live in a “landslide county,” which means either the Democratic or Republican presidential candidate won by more than 20 percentage points.

• 35% of all voters sent their ballot through the mail, up from 10% in the previous presidential election.

• 77% of New Mexico voters, including Democratic, independent and Republican majorities, agree that “photo identification should be required for each voter at the poll.”

• New Mexicans overwhelmingly agree – 79% – that “an Independent Redistricting Commission should be created to determine district boundaries after the 2020 Census,” that includes 82% of Democrats, 81% of independents and 75% of Republicans.

• About 2 in 5 New Mexico voters, or 41%, were not too or not at all confident in the results of the federal elections.

“I am deeply concerned that the mis- and disinformation that came out of the 2020 election have issued a big hit to voter confidence,” Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said during a virtual news conference. “And what that does is it encourages people to not participate.”

The survey found that, by and large, New Mexicans were confident that their personal vote was counted correctly. But voters begin to lose faith in the results of county, state and federal decisions.

In the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, Biden supporters in New Mexico on a 1-4 scale scored a 2.65 as to how confident they were in an accurate outcome. Trump supporters were at a 2.33.

After the election, Biden voters’ confidence in the outcome jumped to 3.68 and Trump voters’ dropped to a 1.52, according to the report.

“Sadly, there’s been a lot of false rhetoric that’s been used over the past years to degrade election officials and our democratic system,” Toulouse Oliver said. “And it’s taken root in a lot of voters’ minds. It can’t just be the voters of the winning party who have confidence in our elections.”

There are ways to change that perception, said Lonna Atkeson, a former University of New Mexico political science professor and the principal author of the report.

She said helpful poll workers, easy-to-navigate websites with election information and smoothly run polling places have been shown to increase voter confidence in the election results.

“All of these things, when they have a positive experience, it really favors positively to their voter confidence,” she said. “So that’s where election administrators, and county clerks and local election officials can really make a difference, right, because it’s not just about winning and losing.”

The report was the eighth postelection survey in New Mexico – done to examine voter attitudes after every federal election dating back to 2006. The report was based on two voter samples that are representative of the population and obtained from the Secretary of State’s Office.

One sample was made up of 13,550 voters in 2020 without emails. The second sample was sent to 34,795 voters who included emails with their voter registration. There was also a preelection survey that was sent to 1,595 vote-by-mail or early in-person voters.