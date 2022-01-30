LANL spent $505M with state businesses

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – Los Alamos National Laboratory spent $505 million with New Mexico businesses in 2021, and had 12,919 employees with a payroll of $1.3 billion.

In a news release, LANL said it “prioritizes contracting with New Mexico businesses, including small businesses that are disadvantaged, owned by minority groups, and/or located in areas in need of economic development.”

Lab employees mainly spend their salaries in their home communities with 60% of their employees living outside Los Alamos County.

Employee salaries by county:

• Los Alamos: $638 million

• Santa Fe: $332 million

• Rio Arriba: $147 million

• Bernalillo: $56 million

• Sandoval: $49 million

• Taos: $16 million

• Other: $20 million

LANL said it invests in economic development initiatives with the goal to create jobs, stimulate business growth and strengthen communities especially in the seven counties near the laboratory.

One initiative, the New Mexico Small Business Assistance program, works with businesses on technical challenges and pairs them with experts for free and with technologies at Los Alamos and Sandia national laboratories, the release said.