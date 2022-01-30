 Kingman man accused of manslaughter after girlfriend dies - Albuquerque Journal

Kingman man accused of manslaughter after girlfriend dies

By Associated Press

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A Kingman man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left his girlfriend dead, Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said Sunday.

They said 37-year-old Brandon Lewis St. Ours was being held on suspicion of manslaughter by domestic violence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

It was unclear Sunday if Ours has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf about the case.

Sheriff’s officials said a female pedestrian was declared dead on arrival at a hospital following Saturday night’s crash.

They said Ours was the woman’s boyfriend and the two had argued at a residence before being asked to leave.

Investigators said the woman refused to get into Ours’ vehicle and walked away from the scene.

Ours drove around looking for his girlfriend and allegedly struck her with the vehicle and then fled the scene before being arrested later, according to authorities.

The suspect’s vehicle was located and towed for processing.

Authorities said the victim’s name is being withheld until her family can be notified.


