Driver dies after a crash involving a semi-truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 55-year-old man has died after a crash in Phoenix involving a semi-truck, according to authorities.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said the crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

They said a vehicle became trapped underneath the semi and LeAndre Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the semi-truck remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

The semi-truck as making a turn at the time of the crash and Johnson’s car apparently was travelling at a high rate of speed, police investigators sad.