State opens up COVID-19 treatments to more patients

The state Department of Health last week significantly relaxed the criteria of who qualifies for drugs that are more than 85% effective in staving off a COVID-19 death or hospitalization in an effort to get the drugs to more patients.

As New Mexico continues to see a large number of COVID cases amid a surge of the highly contagious omicron variant, there is a limited cache of the effective therapeutics available to patients who aren’t hospitalized, particularly the oral drugs that can be taken at home as opposed to at an infusion site over the course of several days.

To make sure the drugs get to the right patients, the Health Department distributed to physicians an Oral Antiviral and Monoclonal Antibody Screening Score, or OMASS, to determine who qualifies.

The scoring sheet lists a total of 11 conditions that add to a person’s risk of severe disease. It assigns each condition a number of points. For example, it shows a pregnant woman would get four points, an immunocompromised person would get three points, someone over 65 would get two points and a person of color would get one point, among other considerations.

This week, the agency lowered the score needed to obtain the most effective treatments from six points to three.

One of those treatments, Paxlovid, an antiviral pill made by Pfizer, is taken for five consecutive days within five days of the onset of symptoms. The drug is 88% effective at reducing COVID hospitalizations and death, according to Health Department data.

Two IV-based treatments, Remdesivir and Sotrovimab, which are 87% and 85% effective, respectively, at reducing hospitalizations and death are also being used in an outpatient setting, according to Health Department data. Remdesivir is also used to treat people hospitalized with COVID.

A less effective oral medication, Molnupiravir, which lowers hospitalizations and deaths by about 30%, can now be given to patients with one OMASS point, down from three. The state also added other preexisting conditions to the list that give the patient a point.

“It’s a very delicate balance of weighing the demand and prioritization of those who are high at risk,” said Courtney Lovato, the director of pharmacy for the Health Department. “So I feel like with this recent change in thresholds, we’ll hopefully strike a better balance.”

During the week of Jan. 16, the state used 48 doses of Paxlovid out of a supply of 194 doses. There were also 334 doses of Molnupiravir used out of 1,148, according to Health Department data.

“I think the uptake of some of the oral agents has not been as brisk as the Department of Health anticipated,” said Dr. Michelle Harkins, the division chief of pulmonary and critical care at the University of New Mexico Hospital. “So they lowered the score.”

Even as the state sees some of its highest case counts since the start of the pandemic, the goal still remains to funnel the drugs to the patients who are most at risk of severe disease, said Dr. Denise Gonzales, the medical director at Presbyterian Healthcare Services.

“They can’t be just given to completely normal, healthy people, because they’re unlikely to derive any benefit from taking the medication because it’s unlikely that they will have a progression of illness,” Gonzales said of the effective treatments. “There are certainly very high case counts with omicron, but the symptomatology that people are experiencing is certainly milder than what we experienced with the delta (variant) and people who are otherwise fairly healthy, who don’t really meet criteria for these outpatient treatments, are among those who are positive.”

One of the challenges with the oral medicines is that they need to be taken within five days of symptoms, while the IV treatments can be administered seven to 10 days after symptoms start, Harkins said.

The state’s supply of effective treatments for patients who aren’t hospitalized has changed significantly this month.

That’s because two IV-based medications that were used early in the pandemic have been found not to be effective against the omicron variant so they are no longer in use.

For that reason, the availability of effective outpatient COVID treatments in New Mexico dropped to less than 2,000 doses during the week of Jan. 16. Earlier this month, the state had a supply of more than 6,000 doses of effective treatments in a week.

Lovato said the state is working to educate both doctors and patients about the oral drugs to increase the doses that are being used.

“Oral prescribing has not quite kicked off yet,” she said. “And we have been doing a lot of prescriber education, patient education and adjustment of the automatic scoring thresholds to help increase prescribing those products.”