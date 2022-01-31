 Asian Americans seek justice for rising number of attacks - Albuquerque Journal

Asian Americans seek justice for rising number of attacks

By Janie Har / Associated Press

Hundreds of people hold a rally Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in San Francisco and five other U.S. cities to remember the death of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee. The grandfather from Thailand was assaulted while on a morning walk a year ago in his San Francisco neighborhood and died two days later, never regaining consciousness. (Janie Har/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO – On their final night together, father and daughter watched the news and traded goodnight kisses on the cheek. The next morning, Vicha Ratanapakdee was assaulted while on a walk in San Francisco and died, becoming yet another Asian victim of violence in America.

On Sunday, Monthanus Ratanapakdee marked the one-year anniversary of her father’s death with a rally in the San Francisco neighborhood where the 84-year-old was killed. She was joined by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, local leaders and several hundred people who came out to say they would stay silent no more.

“It’s been traumatizing to see this again and again happen to people who look like you,” said Natassia Kwan, an attorney and rally organizer. “Today, we’re going to say it’s not okay for our elders and women to be pushed into subway tracks, to be killed, to be beaten. We deserve better.”

Hundreds of people in five other U.S. cities joined in the national event, all of them seeking justice for Asian Americans who have been harassed, assaulted, and even killed in alarming numbers since the start of the pandemic.

Ratanapakdee, who was raised in Thailand, feels compelled to speak out so people don’t forget the gentle, bespectacled man who doted on his young grandsons and encouraged her to pursue her education in America.

“I really want my father’s death to not be in vain,” said Ratanapakdee, 49, a food safety inspector with the San Francisco Unified School District. “I wouldn’t want anyone to feel this pain.”

Asians in America have long been subject to prejudice and discrimination, but the attacks escalated sharply after the coronavirus first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. More than 10,000 hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders were reported to the Stop AAPI Hate coalition from March 2020 through September 2021. The incidents involved shunning, racist taunting and physical assaults.

In San Francisco and elsewhere, news reports showed video and photos of older Asian people robbed and knocked down, bruised and stabbed on public streets. Preliminary data shows that reported hate crimes against Asian Americans in San Francisco surged from 9 victims in 2020 to 60 in 2021. Crime stats don’t tell the whole story, however, as many victims are reluctant to report and not all charges result in hate crime enhancements.

High-profile victims nationally include Michelle Go, 40, who died after a mentally unstable man shoved her in front of a subway in New York City earlier this month. In March, a gunman shot and killed eight people at three Georgia massage spas, including six women of Asian descent ranging in age from 44 to 74. There’s disagreement among officials whether those attacks were racially motivated, but the deaths have rattled Asian Americans.

Ratanapakdee told those at the rally, “Please be strong in memory of my father.”

BC-US-Anti-Asian-Attacks

Eds: UPDATES: AP Video. With AP Photos. EDITS: Makes references to Vicha and Monthanus Ratanapakdee consistent.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Asian Americans seek justice for rising number of attacks
From the newspaper
US cities mark one-year anniversary of ... US cities mark one-year anniversary of Thai man killed in San Francisco
2
State opens up COVID-19 treatments to more patients
ABQnews Seeker
Health officials lower the threshold to ... Health officials lower the threshold to qualify for limited oral medicines
3
From higher ed to a higher calling
ABQnews Seeker
After career in LA, entrepreneur returns ... After career in LA, entrepreneur returns to start e-bike business
4
'Second Chance' bill for youths serving life sentences endures
Blogs
Bill seeks to bar life sentences ... Bill seeks to bar life sentences without parole on children
5
Aging SF airport terminal set for expansion
From the newspaper
$21.5M renovation will double the building's ... $21.5M renovation will double the building's size but keep its 'quaintness'
6
Novelist delivers an epic tale of South America
Arts
'Violeta,' is an epic tale that ... 'Violeta,' is an epic tale that transports readers across a century of South American history, through economic collapse, dictatorship and natural disasters like an ...
7
Can't cover the hurt
ABQnews Seeker
A 'frequent flyer' with APD, Shawnna ... A 'frequent flyer' with APD, Shawnna Boyd illustrates NM's gap in behavioral health services
8
Suit alleges sexual abuse at Old Town Boys Club
ABQnews Seeker
'Numerous' abused in '80s and '90s, ... 'Numerous' abused in '80s and '90s, suit says
9
Lots of NM combat sports action on tap for ...
Boxing/MMA
Omicron permitting, New Mexico combat-sports fans ... Omicron permitting, New Mexico combat-sports fans can look forward to a busy first four months of 2022. The New Mexico Athletic Commission on Friday ...