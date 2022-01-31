 Public's trust in tap water eroded by past deception - Albuquerque Journal

Public’s trust in tap water eroded by past deception

By Michael Phillis / Associated Press

Angela Stamps holds a sampling of tap water in Flint, Mich. After Flints water crisis, 35% of Black adults in the U.S. said they didn’t drink tap water, up from 25%. High-profile cases of lead contamination in predominantly Black cities and a history of deception around the problem have led to a distrust of tap water, which can have long-term health and financial consequences. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS – Angela Stamps won’t drink water from her faucet, showers less and no longer takes the baths she once found relaxing. She doesn’t cook with tap water and sometimes skips rinsing her produce.

Even though the amount of lead in Flint, Michigan’s tap water has been well below a key state threshold for several years, she hasn’t been able to stop worrying since going through the trauma of the city’s lead crisis.

“I just don’t trust it,” she said.

As the Biden administration looks to spend billions of dollars to address inequalities in water quality and access, officials must try to overcome persistent public distrust of tap water.

Experts say it will be especially difficult to overcome in Black and Hispanic communities, where suspicion can be entrenched because of past instances of being misled by public officials and high-profile lead crises in cities with large Black populations, including Flint and Newark, New Jersey.

“Problems in one place erode trust in other places,” said David Switzer, a water quality and public policy researcher at the University of Missouri.

The issue will hit home in many cities and towns as the Biden administration pushes to replace millions of lead service lines in the U.S. that can leach lead into drinking water. In addition, tightened testing standards might reveal higher lead levels and put more communities on notice about problems.

Lead exposure can cause a host of health problems and is considered especially dangerous for young children because it can slow development and cause other troubles.

Already, 20% of adults nationally say they don’t drink tap water – filtered or not – up from 14% before the Flint crisis, according to a study of federal survey data. The figures are higher among Black adults, with 35% saying they avoid drinking tap, up from 25% before Flint. Among Hispanic adults, the figure rose to 38%, up from 27%.

That distrust can translate to unnecessary spending on bottled water or make it more likely that adults reach for sugary drinks that can increase the risk of health problems such as diabetes and cavities, said Asher Rosinger, a Pennsylvania State University researcher who studies water access.

There’s also the constant stress for parents who worry that tap water might poison their children, he said.

Though the vast majority of the country’s water systems report that they meet federal health standards, problems such as elevated lead levels and health violations happen more often in lower-income areas that are predominantly Black or Hispanic, Switzer said.

Defective plumbing that tinges water brown or creates an odd taste can also turn people away from the faucet. Immigrants from countries with unsafe water might transfer that distrust to water that might be safer in the U.S. and pass that uneasiness on to their children, said Silvia R. González, who works on environmental equity and water issues at UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Initiative.

“Thinking about my family, my dad will not drink the tap water, and therefore my brother does not drink the tap water,” said Gonzalez, whose father immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico.

And if residents feel their local government is indifferent to their needs – a problem especially prevalent in Black and brown communities – that can foster distrust in drinking water, according to experts.

“There’s a legacy of mistrust and a healthy sense of paranoia that has kept us alive for centuries,” said Robert Bullard, a professor at Texas Southern University who has researched and pushed for environmental justice for decades.

For some, the Flint crisis reinforced suspicions that public officials are indifferent to Black and brown communities. Michigan officials had switched the city’s water source to save money and initially downplayed the problem before the facts emerged and it became a major scandal.

“People rightly felt betrayed,” said Mark Edwards, a water quality specialist at Virginia Tech.

BC-US – Tap-Water-Distrust

Eds: CORRECTS: First paragraph to show she does not cook with tap water.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Asian Americans seek justice for rising number of attacks
From the newspaper
US cities mark one-year anniversary of ... US cities mark one-year anniversary of Thai man killed in San Francisco
2
Public's trust in tap water eroded by past deception
From the newspaper
Federal survey finds 20% of U.S. ... Federal survey finds 20% of U.S. adults say they don't drink tap water
3
Aging SF airport terminal set for expansion
From the newspaper
$21.5M renovation will double the building's ... $21.5M renovation will double the building's size but keep its 'quaintness'
4
State opens up COVID-19 treatments to more patients
ABQnews Seeker
Health officials lower the threshold to ... Health officials lower the threshold to qualify for limited oral medicines
5
From higher ed to a higher calling
ABQnews Seeker
After career in LA, entrepreneur returns ... After career in LA, entrepreneur returns to start e-bike business
6
'Second Chance' bill for youths serving life sentences endures
Blogs
Bill seeks to bar life sentences ... Bill seeks to bar life sentences without parole on children
7
Novelist delivers an epic tale of South America
Arts
'Violeta,' is an epic tale that ... 'Violeta,' is an epic tale that transports readers across a century of South American history, through economic collapse, dictatorship and natural disasters like an ...
8
Can't cover the hurt
ABQnews Seeker
A 'frequent flyer' with APD, Shawnna ... A 'frequent flyer' with APD, Shawnna Boyd illustrates NM's gap in behavioral health services
9
Suit alleges sexual abuse at Old Town Boys Club
ABQnews Seeker
'Numerous' abused in '80s and '90s, ... 'Numerous' abused in '80s and '90s, suit says