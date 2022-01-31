 Tucson police search for driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash - Albuquerque Journal

Tucson police search for driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Tucson last month.

They said officers were dispatched to the scene of a high-speed vehicle collision on Jan. 14.

A pickup truck driver had life-threatening injuries, but the driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved fled the scene on foot after the crash.

Police said the injured pickup truck driver — identified as 36-year-old Pedro Roland Lozano — died at a Tucson hospital Saturday.

Detectives now are following up on leads to identify the driver and passenger from the other vehicle involved in the crash.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Tucson police search for driver in a fatal hit-and-run ...
Around the Region
Police are asking for the public's ... Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Tucson last month. They ...
2
Denver officials 'likely' to let mask rule expire next ...
Around the Region
Officials in Denver say that it ... Officials in Denver say that it is 'likely' they will let the citywide indoor mask rule expire next week. The public health order, which ...
3
Man charged with assaulting Border Patrol agent near Naco
Around the Region
A man who had illegally entered ... A man who had illegally entered Arizona from Mexico has been charged with assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent who was trying to detain ...
4
Exchange: Insect infestation threatens Arizona's aspen trees
Around the Region
As flurries started to descend on ... As flurries started to descend on the forest floor, a team of researchers examined a stand of sickly quaking aspen trees off U.S. Highway ...
5
Religious services for all soldiers at Army fort in ...
Around the Region
At this Army installation, nourishing the ... At this Army installation, nourishing the soldier's soul is just as critical as making sure the soldier is ready for his or her mission. ...
6
Beloved Evergreen ice skating tradition facing change
Around the Region
Anyone who's lived here long enough ... Anyone who's lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the ...
7
Driver dies after a crash involving a semi-truck in ...
Around the Region
A 55-year-old man has died after ... A 55-year-old man has died after a crash in Phoenix involving a semi-truck, according to authorities. Phoenix Fire Department officials said the crash occurred ...
8
Deadly Colorado blaze renews focus on underground coal fires
Around the Region
A fire raging in an underground ... A fire raging in an underground Colorado coal field in 1883 sent so much smoke pouring from cracks in the ground that the scene ...
9
Kingman man accused of manslaughter after girlfriend dies
Around the Region
A Kingman man has been arrested ... A Kingman man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left his girlfriend dead, Mohave County Sheriff's officials said Sunday. They ...