Tucson police search for driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash

TUCSON, Ariz. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Tucson last month.

They said officers were dispatched to the scene of a high-speed vehicle collision on Jan. 14.

A pickup truck driver had life-threatening injuries, but the driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved fled the scene on foot after the crash.

Police said the injured pickup truck driver — identified as 36-year-old Pedro Roland Lozano — died at a Tucson hospital Saturday.

Detectives now are following up on leads to identify the driver and passenger from the other vehicle involved in the crash.