Police: 4 killed in 6 weekend shootings around Denver area

DENVER — Four people were killed and five others were injured in six shootings in the Denver area over the weekend, police said.

Two people were killed in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Saturday night before one person was fatally wounded in another shooting a few hours later in the northeastern area of the city, police said. Two people who are also believed to have been hit in the second shooting went to the hospital seeking treatment for wounds which were not life threatening, KUSA-TV reported.

Early Sunday, a 17-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Aurora but expected to survive. A woman at the home in the southeastern area of the city where the shooting happened said she was having a party when gunfire hit her friend in the elbow area and grazed her ribcage.

One person was also shot at an apartment building in Lakewood around 1 a.m. Sunday but that person’s condition was not released.

At around 5 a.m. a person died after being shot at a home in northwest Aurora. Then on Sunday afternoon, a 30-year-old man was shot in the foot as he walked in a neighborhood near Kennedy Golf Course in southwestern Aurora.