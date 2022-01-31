 Canadian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19 - Albuquerque Journal

Canadian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, but is “feeling fine″ and will continue working remotely.

The announcement came in a tweet in which he urged everyone to “please get vaccinated and get boosted.″

Trudeau said on Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive. He told The Canadian Press on Friday that person was one of his three children.

Trudeau previously isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against the coronavirus — shots which are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.

The announcement followed a weekend of protests in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, against vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Some demonstrators travelled in truck convoys and parked on the streets around Parliament Hill, blocking traffic.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Russia, US square off at UN Security Council over ...
Nation
The United States and Russia squared ... The United States and Russia squared off Monday in the U.N. Security Council, where Moscow lost an attempt to block a public meeting on ...
2
Ahmaud Arbery's mother: Hate crimes plea deal is a ...
Nation
The son and father convicted of ... The son and father convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery have reached a plea agreement that could avoid their trial on federal hate crime charges. ...
3
Stocks rise, still on pace for worst month since ...
Most Recent Biz News
Stocks are rising Monday, trimming some ... Stocks are rising Monday, trimming some of their worst monthly loss since the early days of the pandemic, as Wall Street closes a tumultous ...
4
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its ...
Nation
More than a year after a ... More than a year after a bout with COVID-19, Rebekah Hogan still suffers from severe brain fog, pain and fatigue that leave her unable ...
5
Youngkin hustles to push swing state Virginia to the ...
Nation
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has used ... Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has used his first two weeks in office to push Virginia firmly to the right, attempting a dramatic political shift ...
6
Georgia DA investigating Trump asks FBI for security help
Nation
The prosecutor who's investigating whether Donald ... The prosecutor who's investigating whether Donald Trump and others broke the law by trying to pressure Georgia officials to overturn Joe Biden's presidential election ...
7
Olympic athletes have 1 more thing to stress about: ...
Nation
Mikaela Shiffrin describes herself as 'super ... Mikaela Shiffrin describes herself as 'super controlling over everything that's happening in my life,' so the two-time Olympic gold medalist is not all that ...
8
Asian Americans seek justice for rising number of attacks
From the newspaper
US cities mark one-year anniversary of ... US cities mark one-year anniversary of Thai man killed in San Francisco
9
Public's trust in tap water eroded by past deception
From the newspaper
Federal survey finds 20% of U.S. ... Federal survey finds 20% of U.S. adults say they don't drink tap water