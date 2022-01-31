 Burkina Faso suspends trial on killing of ex-leader Sankara - Albuquerque Journal

Burkina Faso suspends trial on killing of ex-leader Sankara

By Sam Mednick / Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — The long-awaited trial on the killing of Thomas Sankara, Burkina Faso’s influential leftist leader killed more than three decades ago, has been suspended as a result of the West African country’s recent coup.

The trial has been paused until the constitution is reestablished, a lawyer for the prosecution said Monday.

The suspension comes one week after a military junta overthrew President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, suspended the constitution and dissolved the national assembly.

Prosper Farama, one of the lawyers for the Sankara family called the suspension a good thing that would respect everyone’s rights. “We have to be patient until the constitution is reestablished for things to be legal,” he said.

The president of the military tribunal said the trial would resume 24 hours after the constitution was established. On Monday, the junta released a seven-page document declaring junta leader, Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, as president and detailing laws for the country. The trial might resume within a few days, according to Farama, the Sankara family lawyer.

Lauded as a major step for justice in the country, the trial began in Oct. in a military court in the capital, Ouagadougou. Closing arguments were expected to begin last week before mutinous soldiers seized control of the country.

Fourteen people are being charged for Sankara’s killing, including former President Blaise Compaore, who ousted Sankara in a 1987 coup. Compaore is charged with complicity, undermining state security and concealing corpses, according to military documents seen by The Associated Press. He’s being tried in absentia, as he has been in exile in Ivory Coast since he was toppled in 2014.

Immediate reactions to the suspension of the Sankara trial were mixed with supporters of the junta saying the trial was politically motivated by former president Kabore.

“We want a Sankara trial without political manipulation, we want the truth, but for the moment we want peace,” said Mamadou Drabo, an activist leader of the Save Burkina Faso movement. Drabo led protests for months ahead of the coup demanding Kabore’s resignation over his inability to stem jihadi violence across the country.

However, those who thought they’d get justice for Sankara’s killing say they’re concerned.

“As young Sankarists, we are very worried about the suspension of the trial,” said Passamde Occean Sawadogo a singer and activist. “We remain vigilant so that nothing can jeoparidze the trial’,” he said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'A big barrier'
ABQnews Seeker
A 'frequent flyer' with APD, Shawnna ... A 'frequent flyer' with APD, Shawnna Boyd illustrates NM's gap in behavioral health services
2
State opens up COVID-19 treatments to more patients
ABQnews Seeker
Health officials lower the threshold to ... Health officials lower the threshold to qualify for limited oral medicines
3
From higher ed to a higher calling
ABQnews Seeker
After career in LA, entrepreneur returns ... After career in LA, entrepreneur returns to start e-bike business
4
'Second Chance' bill for youths serving life sentences endures
Blogs
Bill seeks to bar life sentences ... Bill seeks to bar life sentences without parole on children
5
Suit alleges sexual abuse at Old Town Boys Club
ABQnews Seeker
'Numerous' abused in '80s and '90s, ... 'Numerous' abused in '80s and '90s, suit says
6
Attempt to lower NM loan interest rate cap advances
ABQnews Seeker
Supporters, critics debate whether the bill ... Supporters, critics debate whether the bill would help borrowers or hurt businesses
7
ABQ man caught smuggling clandestine meat across border
ABQnews Seeker
Border agents seized and incinerated 55 ... Border agents seized and incinerated 55 pounds of illegal Mexican bologna
8
Aging SF airport terminal set for expansion
From the newspaper
$21.5M renovation will double the building's ... $21.5M renovation will double the building's size but keep its 'quaintness'
9
NM's violent crime up, arrests down
ABQnews Seeker
Police agencies struggling to recruit more ... Police agencies struggling to recruit more officers
10
Biden calls for release of US hostage
From the newspaper
Navy veteran was kidnapped two years ... Navy veteran was kidnapped two years ago in Afghanistan