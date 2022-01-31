Firearms training proposed for NM actors who handle guns

SANTA FE — Actors and others who work with firearms on film sets would be required to take a gun safety course under legislation proposed Monday at the Roundhouse — a response to the fatal “Rust” shooting last fall.

Republican state Sen. Cliff Pirtle of Roswell said he is introducing the proposal to ensure actors and prop personnel understand they’re handling a deadly weapon, not just a prop, during scenes with firearms.

“Unfortunately to the Hollywood elite, the talk around guns is all too abstract,” Pirtle said in a written statement. “This is a simple bill to bring some gravity back to the use of firearms on film sets.”

The proposal faces long odds in the 30-day session now underway. The bill hasn’t been authorized by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for addition to the legislative agenda, and the session ends in 18 days.

Its introduction comes as Santa Fe authorities investigate a shooting on the set of “Rust” in October — when actor Alec Baldwin fired a shot that killed Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, and wounded Joel Souza, the director.

Baldwin contends he didn’t pull the trigger when the gun went off and that he has no idea how a live round found its way on set.

Nobody has been charged, and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The crew was filming a western at Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe.

Pirtle said his bill would require all actors and prop personnel to be trained in gun safety.

“I was heartbroken to learn of the tragic incident on the ‘Rust’ film set,” he said. “Having personally used a similar revolver on film sets, I know there is no space to be cavalier with these firearms. They are not props; they are deadly weapons regardless of the context of use.”