 Mesa police ID victims of double homicide found inside home - Albuquerque Journal

Mesa police ID victims of double homicide found inside home

By Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. — Police on Monday released the names of a man and woman found fatally shot at a Mesa home last week in what’s being investigated as a double homicide.

They said officers were called to the home around 3 a.m. Friday and found two people dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Mottio Paschal and 24-year-old Makinley Charnoski, according to police.

Police said it’s unclear what led to the fatal shootings and homicide detectives were actively working the case and processing evidence to help identify a possible suspect.


