Vigil confirmed as CYFD secretary

SANTA FE — The Senate confirmed former state Supreme Court Justice Barbara Vigil as secretary of New Mexico’s child-welfare agency Monday on a 36-0 vote.

Vigil, a former children’s court judge, said she would make transparency and accountability a priority as she leads the state Children, Youth and Families Department, an agency that has faced whistle-blower litigation and questions about the handling of child-abuse cases.

Lawmakers said they were pleased Vigil was willing to take on such a difficult job following a distinguished legal career.

Sen. Michael Padilla, an Albuquerque Democrat who grew up in foster homes, said Vigil’s warm, engaging personality will be an asset at the CYFD.

“I think the children of New Mexico are in much better hands,” Padilla said.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment of Vigil in August.

Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, said Vigil has a strong understanding of the issues and how to address them.

“She’s there because she knows the work, she knows the job and she knows the struggles,” Ivey-Soto said.