Scottsdale police investigating juvenile’s death at a hotel

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police said an arrest has been made in the death of a juvenile at a hotel near Old Town Scottsdale but details weren’t immediately released Monday.

They said officers were called to the scene around 5 p.m. Sunday about an unresponsive person at the hotel.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital and they were treating it as a homicide investigation.

They didn’t immediately release the name, age or gender of the juvenile other to say that the person was under the age of 18.

Police also have not released any information on how the juvenile may have died.