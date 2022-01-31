 Suspect in hit-and-run that killed boy turns himself in - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect in hit-and-run that killed boy turns himself in

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Sergio Almanza, 27, has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run that killed 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya. (Left image courtesy APD, right image courtesy Deepshikha Chowdhury)
Sergio Almanza, 27, has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run that killed 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya. (Left image courtesy APD, right image courtesy Deepshikha Chowdhury)

The man suspected in the hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old boy before Christmas turned himself in on Monday.

Sergio Almanza, 27, is charged with homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and tampering with evidence.

Police said Almanza was speeding down Central in an off highway vehicle when he ran a red light at Tingley and struck Pronoy Bhattacharya and his father on Dec. 12. The family was in the crosswalk with the right of way –  leaving the River of Lights at the ABQ BioPark – when they were hit. Pronoy’s mother and 4-year-old brother were just a little bit ahead and they were uninjured.

The off highway vehicle did not have a license plate, so officials say investigators had to use multiple forms of technology, including cameras along Central, to identify it. They released photos of it and tips quickly came into Crime Stoppers, identifying Almanza as a suspect.

Investigators served a warrant on Almanza’s home in Belen but he had already fled. He had been considered a fugitive for the past six weeks until he turned himself in to the United States Marshals Service-Southwest Investigative Task Force.

“Taking this defendant into custody is a testament to great teamwork with all our partners and our hope is that it will give the victim’s family a sense of peace,” said Sonya Chavez, U.S. Marshal for the District of New Mexico. “Sadly, nothing will ever bring their son back, but our hope is that they will find some comfort.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed boy turns himself in
ABQnews Seeker
The man suspected in the hit-and-run ... The man suspected in the hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old boy before Christmas turned himself in on Monday. Sergio Almanza, 27, is charged with ...
2
Vigil confirmed as CYFD secretary
ABQnews Seeker
The Senate confirmed former state Supreme ... The Senate confirmed former state Supreme Court Justice Barbara Vigil as secretary of New Mexico's child-welfare agency Monday on a 36-0 vote. Vigil, a ...
3
Proposal to allow NM elected officials to be recalled ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is currently one of ... New Mexico is currently one of roughly 30 states that do not allow for the recall of state elected officials. But that would change ...
4
Firearms training proposed for NM actors who handle guns
ABQnews Seeker
Actors and others who work with ... Actors and others who work with firearms on film sets would be required to take a gun safety course under legislation proposed Monday at ...
5
Rep. Barreras resigns from NM House
ABQnews Seeker
She said the pressure and stress ... She said the pressure and stress of the job was affecting her mental health
6
Attempt to lower NM loan interest rate cap advances
ABQnews Seeker
Supporters, critics debate whether the bill ... Supporters, critics debate whether the bill would help borrowers or hurt businesses
7
State opens up COVID-19 treatments to more patients
ABQnews Seeker
Health officials lower the threshold to ... Health officials lower the threshold to qualify for limited oral medicines
8
'A big barrier'
ABQnews Seeker
A 'frequent flyer' with APD, Shawnna ... A 'frequent flyer' with APD, Shawnna Boyd illustrates NM's gap in behavioral health services
9
From higher ed to a higher calling
ABQnews Seeker
After career in LA, entrepreneur returns ... After career in LA, entrepreneur returns to start e-bike business