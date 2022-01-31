Suspect in hit-and-run that killed boy turns himself in

The man suspected in the hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old boy before Christmas turned himself in on Monday.

Sergio Almanza, 27, is charged with homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and tampering with evidence.

Police said Almanza was speeding down Central in an off highway vehicle when he ran a red light at Tingley and struck Pronoy Bhattacharya and his father on Dec. 12. The family was in the crosswalk with the right of way – leaving the River of Lights at the ABQ BioPark – when they were hit. Pronoy’s mother and 4-year-old brother were just a little bit ahead and they were uninjured.

The off highway vehicle did not have a license plate, so officials say investigators had to use multiple forms of technology, including cameras along Central, to identify it. They released photos of it and tips quickly came into Crime Stoppers, identifying Almanza as a suspect.

Investigators served a warrant on Almanza’s home in Belen but he had already fled. He had been considered a fugitive for the past six weeks until he turned himself in to the United States Marshals Service-Southwest Investigative Task Force.

“Taking this defendant into custody is a testament to great teamwork with all our partners and our hope is that it will give the victim’s family a sense of peace,” said Sonya Chavez, U.S. Marshal for the District of New Mexico. “Sadly, nothing will ever bring their son back, but our hope is that they will find some comfort.”