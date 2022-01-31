Two injured in apartment fire off East Central

A man and a woman were critically injured in a fire at a four-plex near Central and Eubank on Monday morning.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine how the blaze started and they are “working closely with (the Albuquerque Police Department) while gathering information,” said Lt. Tom Ruiz, an Albuquerque Fire Rescue spokesman.

Around 8:30 a.m. firefighters were called to the fire near the intersection of Glorieta and Buena Ventura NE. When they arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the front door and window of the apartment, Ruiz said.

He said one crew used a hose to attack the fire and simultaneously searched the apartment as others began arriving on scene. Once inside the firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to find a woman and a man and remove them.

“Both of the victims were treated on scene for smoke inhalation and burn injuries, and were transported to (the University of New Mexico Hospital) for further treatment,” Ruiz said. “Both of the victims were listed in critical condition as a result of their injuries sustained in the fire.”

The fire was extinguished and no other victims were found inside the apartment complex.