 Warehousing people won't solve crime problem - Albuquerque Journal

Warehousing people won’t solve crime problem

By Gail Chasey / house judiciary committee chair and DAMON ELY / MEMBER OF THE HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Sunday’s Journal reported that we are opposed to the rebuttable presumption bill because it is likely unconstitutional. To be clear, that was an argument articulately made by one of our Republican colleagues. Our concerns are more pragmatic. All sides of the debate agree that the most effective crime- fighting tool is swift and certain punishment. The rebuttable presumption bill is not about swift and certain punishment. It is about warehousing people, most of whom (based on the Legislative Finance Committee’s analysis) will likely not be convicted and they will return to the streets. These people will sit in jail for months and even years. As they sit in jail, those who are truly innocent will lose everything – jobs, families, and support. And based on numerous studies, the actual offenders will become more dangerous. When they are released back into the community, our society will be less safe, not more.

Several years ago, 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raul Torrez asked for and received $5 million from the Legislature to pursue swift and certain justice. We were concerned that the money came without strings, but the DA assured the Legislature that this money would reduce crime. Our hope was that he would support law enforcement by providing them with the tools they needed to understand what evidence the court requires to detain and convict those who have committed crimes. He would train his lawyers to pursue cases quickly. He would preserve evidence by using preliminary hearings so that, if later a witness became unavailable, the testimony at the hearing could be used at trial. And, by promptly preparing cases, both the prosecution and defense would understand the strengths and weakness of their cases. Cases could then quickly be resolved by pleas, dismissal or, for a few cases, continue to trial or alternative treatment programs. Instead, the $5 million and the assurances made by the DA have been long forgotten.

The DA argues that the federal system has rebuttable presumptions. Yes, but they have their cases ready for trial in seven months. The DA’s office has fought the attempts to speed up the system to achieve anything like being ready for trial in seven months. And the federal system has a panoply of support systems for detained persons and those on supervised release. The DA has not offered a single program. Instead, these persons will simply rot in jail. It may temporarily make the community feel safer, but it is a false promise and wrong.

Finger-pointing at law enforcement, the courts, the city, the county, and the Legislature is not useful. We have common goals. We want safe communities. We are for getting violent offenders off the streets and for funding proven programs that reduce recidivism. We cannot support a program that does not achieve these goals.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Report: ABQ home prices jump more than 17% in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Median sale price reached $290,000 last ... Median sale price reached $290,000 last year
2
Study: New Mexico needs more public defenders
ABQnews Seeker
Analysis says state has one-third the ... Analysis says state has one-third the number necessary to meet national standards
3
NM to get $43M to clean up abandoned oil/gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rep. Leger Fernandez notes, 'Funding will ... Rep. Leger Fernandez notes, 'Funding will both protect the environment and create good-paying jobs for New Mexicans'
4
Hope Village offers permanent housing for homeless
ABQnews Seeker
Three-story building offers 42 units, as ... Three-story building offers 42 units, as well as wraparound services
5
Apologetic burglar leaves $200 for broken window
ABQnews Seeker
Armed man drinks, eats, but takes ... Armed man drinks, eats, but takes nothing from the home
6
Diné writer's wordless book wins American Library Association award
ABQnews Seeker
'Herizon' was illustrated by Diné artist ... 'Herizon' was illustrated by Diné artist Corey Begay to help promote critical thinking
7
Governor's agenda stalls midway through session
From the newspaper
Supporters of energy, tax, crime bills ... Supporters of energy, tax, crime bills urge patience
8
Uber driver will face second-degree murder charge
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Court of Appeals reverses ... New Mexico Court of Appeals reverses District Court ruling
9
Fire vital tool in managing the landscape
From the newspaper
There's a lot of talk over ... There's a lot of talk over social media and in the news about "good" fire and ...