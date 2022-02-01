 Appeals Court reinstates murder charge against Uber driver - Albuquerque Journal

Appeals Court reinstates murder charge against Uber driver

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Court of Appeals on Monday ordered Clayton Benedict tried for second-degree murder, reversing a District Court ruling. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)

A divided New Mexico Court of Appeals on Monday reversed a District Court ruling and reinstated a second-degree murder charge against an Uber driver who fatally shot a passenger in 2019.

Attorneys for Clayton Benedict, 34, plan to appeal the decision to the New Mexico Supreme Court, attorney Raymond Maestas said Monday.

The 2-1 Court of Appeals opinion ordered the case sent back to the 2nd Judicial District Court with the second-degree murder charge reinstated.

Benedict was initially charged with second-degree murder and an alternative count of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of James Porter, 27, on the shoulder of Interstate 25 on St. Patrick’s Day in 2019.

Benedict was driving for Uber when he picked up Porter and a friend from a Northeast Albuquerque bar. Prosecutors allege that an argument escalated after Porter’s friend threw up in the back seat of Benedict’s car.

Benedict pulled over to the side of I-25 and ordered the two out of his car. Benedict later told detectives he opened fire after Porter threatened to run him over with his own car, according to court testimony.

Maestas said in a written statement that Benedict “has the natural human right to defend himself against the craziness and chaos of a person with toxic levels of ecstasy and nearly triple the legal limit of alcohol who was about to run him over with a car.”

Attorney General Hector Balderas, whose office handled the appeal, said Monday he was “pleased that the Court of Appeals got it right and I look forward to this going to a jury to decide.”

At a preliminary hearing in August 2019, District Court Judge Neil Candelaria found that evidence in the case supported only the manslaughter charge. The ruling was appealed.

On appeal, Benedict argued that the Court of Appeals lacked jurisdiction to consider the appeal because the District Court did not dismiss the charge of second-degree murder, but merely “diminished” it to voluntary manslaughter.

Court of Appeals Judge Jane Yohalem, writing for the majority, rejected the argument and ordered the case remanded to District Court with the second-degree murder charge restored.

The lower court dismissal appeared to be based on its finding that the evidence “was not sufficient to convict (Benedict) of second-degree murder, but only sufficient to convict of voluntary manslaughter,” Yohalem wrote.

“This decision should be made by a jury,” she wrote.

In his dissent, Court of Appeals Judge Gerald Baca wrote that a District Court judge had the discretion to determine probable cause to charge a criminal defendant.


