 NM sees drop in COVID cases, hospitalizations - Albuquerque Journal

NM sees drop in COVID cases, hospitalizations

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Travel nurse Jake Vizcarra puts on extra layers before entering an intubated patient’s room in a Lovelace intensive care unit Nov. 18. Hospitals in New Mexico have become increasingly dependent on traveling nurses during the pandemic. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was down 36.6% on Monday compared to the week before, an apparent sign the state is turning the corner during a surge of the omicron variant that brought a record-breaking number of infections to the state in recent weeks.

The New Mexico Department of Health on Monday reported 9,445 new cases, which includes cases confirmed over the weekend. Last Monday, the state reported 14,898 cases.

New Mexico also saw a decline in hospitalizations. There were 590 people with COVID hospitalized throughout the state on Monday. On Friday, there were 673 such patients, marking a 12% decrease.

The state did report an additional 37 deaths on Monday, pushing the toll to 6,454 COVID-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic. In the last year, 89.2% of those who died were unvaccinated.

Those whose deaths were reported Monday ranged in age from a Bernalillo County man in his 20s to a Santa Fe County woman in her 90s.

State health officials in recent weeks have predicted the omicron surge would peak in late January and then the state would see a decline in cases.

Of the cases reported Monday, Bernalillo County had the most with 2,487, followed by Doña County, which reported 1,389 new cases.

At New Mexico State University, school officials on Monday announced that there would not be concessions at NMSU basketball games for the foreseeable future. The news came after the school received criticism over the weekend about the lack of enforcement around a mask mandate at the arena during a men’s basketball game.

In Albuquerque, the University of New Mexico requires fans 12 years and older either show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test in order to enter.

The state’s test positivity rate remained high, with 28.5% of COVID tests coming back positive for the last week.

The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits at dozens of community centers and libraries. A list of distribution sites and times is available at cabq.gov and bernco.gov.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Appeals Court reinstates murder charge against Uber driver
ABQnews Seeker
A divided New Mexico Court of ... A divided New Mexico Court of Appeals on Monday reversed a District Court ruling and reinstated a second-degree murder charge against an Uber driver ...
2
NM sees drop in COVID cases, hospitalizations
ABQnews Seeker
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases ... The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was down 36.6% on Monday compared to the week before, an apparent sign the state is turning the ...
3
Storm to bring 'bitterly cold' wind and snow
ABQnews Seeker
Bundle up, Albuquerque: We're about to ... Bundle up, Albuquerque: We're about to weather the coldest temperatures and the most snow we've seen all season. Monday's above-average temperatures will give way ...
4
Firearms training proposed for NM actors who handle guns
ABQnews Seeker
Actors and others who work around ... Actors and others who work around firearms on film sets would be required to take a gun safety course under legislation proposed Monday at ...
5
NM elections bill hearing postponed
ABQnews Seeker
A sweeping elections bill designed to ... A sweeping elections bill designed to automate some voter registration and allow 16-year-olds to vote in local elections won't get its first committee hearing ...
6
Vigil confirmed as CYFD secretary
ABQnews Seeker
The Senate confirmed former state Supreme ... The Senate confirmed former state Supreme Court Justice Barbara Vigil as secretary of New Mexico's child-welfare agency Monday on a 36-0 vote. Vigil, a ...
7
Two injured in apartment fire off East Central
ABQnews Seeker
A man and a woman were ... A man and a woman were critically injured in a fire at a four-plex near Central and Eubank on Monday morning. Fire investigators are ...
8
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed boy turns himself in
ABQnews Seeker
When Deepshikha Chowdhury's husband called her ... When Deepshikha Chowdhury's husband called her twice in a row — missing her the first time because she was with a patient — she ...
9
Proposal to allow NM elected officials to be recalled ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is currently one of ... New Mexico is currently one of roughly 30 states that do not allow for the recall of state elected officials. But that would change ...