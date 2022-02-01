NM sees drop in COVID cases, hospitalizations

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was down 36.6% on Monday compared to the week before, an apparent sign the state is turning the corner during a surge of the omicron variant that brought a record-breaking number of infections to the state in recent weeks.

The New Mexico Department of Health on Monday reported 9,445 new cases, which includes cases confirmed over the weekend. Last Monday, the state reported 14,898 cases.

New Mexico also saw a decline in hospitalizations. There were 590 people with COVID hospitalized throughout the state on Monday. On Friday, there were 673 such patients, marking a 12% decrease.

The state did report an additional 37 deaths on Monday, pushing the toll to 6,454 COVID-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic. In the last year, 89.2% of those who died were unvaccinated.

Those whose deaths were reported Monday ranged in age from a Bernalillo County man in his 20s to a Santa Fe County woman in her 90s.

State health officials in recent weeks have predicted the omicron surge would peak in late January and then the state would see a decline in cases.

Of the cases reported Monday, Bernalillo County had the most with 2,487, followed by Doña County, which reported 1,389 new cases.

At New Mexico State University, school officials on Monday announced that there would not be concessions at NMSU basketball games for the foreseeable future. The news came after the school received criticism over the weekend about the lack of enforcement around a mask mandate at the arena during a men’s basketball game.

In Albuquerque, the University of New Mexico requires fans 12 years and older either show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test in order to enter.

The state’s test positivity rate remained high, with 28.5% of COVID tests coming back positive for the last week.

The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits at dozens of community centers and libraries. A list of distribution sites and times is available at cabq.gov and bernco.gov.